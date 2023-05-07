Tags
WWE Backlash 2023 Recap And Review/WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Predictions/Sit-Down With Don Tony 5/7/23 (Triple Episode)
Triple Episode! WWE Backlash Recap And Review / WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Predictions / Sit-Down With Don Tony 5/7/23, presented by BlueWire (Some time stamps below).
Some Time Stamps:
- 0:00 Live stream preview; opening thoughts of WWE Backlash 2023, the live Puerto Rican fans, Carlito and Savio Vega’s surprise return
- 10:32 DT explains why LA Knight not in WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament was the right call
- 16:00 Should Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest closed out WWE Backlash as the Final match?
- 22:55 Continued respect towards Omos, and hope more of IWC starts giving Omos his ‘flowers’
- 25:45 Fake news blows it miserably about Brock Lesnar destroying Cody Rhodes at Backlash
- 28:50 IWC labels Cody Rhodes roll up pin of Brock Lesnar as ‘cowardly’
- 32:50 Omos ‘babyface’ turn and winning streak on the way?
- 36:50 Props to WWE/Triple H for emphasizing Puerto Rico at Backlash, amazing moments for Zelina Vega, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and others, and an important takeaway from Backlash that will apply to AEW All In at Wembley and other future events
- 46:32 Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky (Raw Women’s Championship)
- 53:23 Seth Rollins vs Omos AND Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed (US Title)
- 58:50 Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega AND Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)
- 1:13:15 Usos/Solo Sikoa vs Matt Riddle/Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn
- 1:19:27 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar
- 1:27:10 WWE reveals 12 Raw & SmackDown superstars competing for WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament
- 1:31:51 DT discusses what Cody Rhodes needs to say on Raw in reaction to being in WHC Tournament
- 1:34:15 DT predicts Raw Triple Threat match lineups, the outcomes, if a ‘hired gun’ causes Cody Rhodes a victory, and if it leads to a special Cody match at WWE Night Of Champions
- 1:39:10 DT hosts an abbreviated episode of ‘The Sit-Down w/Don Tony answering lots of Q&A
WWE BACKLASH 2023 Results:
- Bianca Belair (c) def Iyo Sky (Raw Women’s Title)
- Seth Rollins def Omos
- Austin Theory (c) def Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed (US Title Match)
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women’s Title)
- Bad Bunny def Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)
- The Usos & Solo Sikoa def Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- Cody Rhodes def Brock Lesnar
