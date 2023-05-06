Tags
The Don Tony Show 5/6/23: Raw/Smackdown Competing For WWE World Heavyweight Title; Bizzare CM Punk/AEW News; Attempted Kidnapper Of Sonya DeVille Gets 15 Years; Ronda Rousey Going To Mars; Bad Bunny/WWF Racing Jacket; Trinity Fatu = Ratings? AEW All In At Wembley: The Elite Scapegoat (WND Preview)
The Don Tony Show (5/6/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Triple H announces WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament details featuring Twelve (12) wrestlers from RAW AND SMACKDOWN
- Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns? Solo Sikoa? Edge? AJ Styles? Who will fight at WWE Night Of Champions (in Saudi Arabia) for WWE World Heavyweight Championship?
- Rumor Killed: Fake news forced to withdraw Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins at Night Of Champions after Triple H reveals WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament details
- The Baddest Bunny On The Planet: Details behind Bad Bunny’s WWF Jacket worn on SmackDown 🔥
- WWE SmackDown recap (5/5/23): Final SmackDown before WWE Backlash.. Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appear.. Rhea/Dominick vs Zelina/Rey Mysterio.. Bianca Belair to break historic record? and more
- More of the Wrestling world should be giving Damian Priest his flowers 👍
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/10/23 Preview: The Elite Scapegoat: All In & Wembley
- Storyline Stupidity: As DT predicted, Elite News Media are now claiming a ‘not so hard’ roster split: CM Punk, segregated to AEW Collision, will work ‘select’ episodes of AEW Dynamite. Members of AEW roster against Punk will work those weeks on AEW Collision. WTF! 😂
- Attempted kidnapper of Sonya DeVille sentenced to 15 Years in prison & 15 years probation once paroled. Sonya Deville issues statement & DT reveals a disturbing tidbit about the man convicted
- WWE adds three shows during August 2023 tour of Canada
- Mars Needs Women: Ronda Rousey announced for an upcoming unscripted series on FOX
- Bad news coming over Impact Wrestling 5/4/23 rating (Trinity Fatu Impact TV debut)
🔥WWE BACKLASH 2023 REVIEW and SIT DOWN w/DON TONY Double Episode streams LIVE SUNDAY 5/7/23 at 8:05PM EST. LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/sT1oOFyOSkI
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 5/3/23 Hosted by DON TONY. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/mr2nxt28 or https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4lA
WWE SmackDown 5/5/23 Results:
- Good Brothers def Viking Raiders
- Street Profits def Imperium
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Karrion Kross
- Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega def Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
AEW Rampage 5/5/23 Results:
- Lucha Brothers & El Hijo Del Vikingo def Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
- Jade Cargill (c) def Gia Scott (Non-Title)
- Mark Briscoe def Preston Vance
- The Hardys, Hook & Isaiah Kassidy def Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty (Firm Deletion)
