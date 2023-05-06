The Don Tony Show 5/6/23: Raw/Smackdown Competing For WWE World Heavyweight Title; Bizzare CM Punk/AEW News; Attempted Kidnapper Of Sonya DeVille Gets 15 Years; Ronda Rousey Going To Mars; Bad Bunny/WWF Racing Jacket; Trinity Fatu = Ratings? AEW All In At Wembley: The Elite Scapegoat (WND Preview)

The Don Tony Show (5/6/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Triple H announces WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament details featuring Twelve (12) wrestlers from RAW AND SMACKDOWN

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns? Solo Sikoa? Edge? AJ Styles? Who will fight at WWE Night Of Champions (in Saudi Arabia) for WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Rumor Killed: Fake news forced to withdraw Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins at Night Of Champions after Triple H reveals WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament details

The Baddest Bunny On The Planet: Details behind Bad Bunny’s WWF Jacket worn on SmackDown 🔥

WWE SmackDown recap (5/5/23): Final SmackDown before WWE Backlash.. Bad Bunny and Cody Rhodes appear.. Rhea/Dominick vs Zelina/Rey Mysterio.. Bianca Belair to break historic record? and more

More of the Wrestling world should be giving Damian Priest his flowers 👍

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/10/23 Preview: The Elite Scapegoat: All In & Wembley

Storyline Stupidity: As DT predicted, Elite News Media are now claiming a ‘not so hard’ roster split: CM Punk, segregated to AEW Collision, will work ‘select’ episodes of AEW Dynamite. Members of AEW roster against Punk will work those weeks on AEW Collision. WTF! 😂

Attempted kidnapper of Sonya DeVille sentenced to 15 Years in prison & 15 years probation once paroled. Sonya Deville issues statement & DT reveals a disturbing tidbit about the man convicted

WWE adds three shows during August 2023 tour of Canada

Mars Needs Women: Ronda Rousey announced for an upcoming unscripted series on FOX

Bad news coming over Impact Wrestling 5/4/23 rating (Trinity Fatu Impact TV debut)

🔥WWE BACKLASH 2023 REVIEW and SIT DOWN w/DON TONY Double Episode streams LIVE SUNDAY 5/7/23 at 8:05PM EST. LIVE LINK: https://youtube.com/live/sT1oOFyOSkI

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 5/3/23 Hosted by DON TONY. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/mr2nxt28 or https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4lA

WWE SmackDown 5/5/23 Results:

Good Brothers def Viking Raiders

Street Profits def Imperium

Shinsuke Nakamura def Karrion Kross

Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega def Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

AEW Rampage 5/5/23 Results:

Lucha Brothers & El Hijo Del Vikingo def Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Jade Cargill (c) def Gia Scott (Non-Title)

Mark Briscoe def Preston Vance

The Hardys, Hook & Isaiah Kassidy def Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty (Firm Deletion)

