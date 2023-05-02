Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 5/2/2023: Favorite Moves From 2023 WWE Draft; 35K For AEW All In Pre Sale; Edge Final Match Opponent; Indi Hartwell Injured; Rhaka Khan vs The World; Dominick Mysterio vs Vickie Guerrero; Okada’s USA Ceiling; Christian/WWE Hall Of Fame; Miro Returning To WWE & More!

Q&A With Don Tony (EP81) 5/2/23, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.

An added treat for this week’s stream. Since DT was recording the weekly Patreon episode live Tuesday 5/2/23, both the Q&A w/Don Tony and DT VIPatreon (EP 243) episodes have been bundled them together for a Supersized Combo Show for your listening enjoyment. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

DT’s thoughts on AEW selling 35,000 tickets for All In Presale and Tony Khan’s Twitter Spat with ESPN Mike Coppinger

Choose Edge’ final match opponent: Christian Cage, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, AJ Styles

Top Five Raw and SmackDown roster changes from 2023 WWE Draft

Honest thoughts on Rhaka Khan $3 Billion lawsuit filed against The Rock, Jim Cornette, Chris Benoit, Michael Jordan, FBI, NYPD, Home Depot, Nikki Bella and many others

Comparing their Nuclear heat from WWE fans: Vickie Guerrero and Dominick Mysterio

What would Okada’s Championship ceiling and career performing long term within United States?

Reiterating and emphasizing why Cody Rhodes MUST dethrone Roman Reigns as WWE Champion

Should WWE consider bringing back Cruiserweight or create another mid level Championship?

From Terry Funk to Brian Pillman to MJF: Wrestlers who were/are masters at blurring the lines

Plus: Christian Cage/WWE Hall Of Fame.. Indi Hartwell Injured.. TNA 2008 vs AEW 2022.. Miro (Rusev) returning to WWE.. Top 3 Favorite WrestleMania matches over last ten years.. Wresting Memorabilia.. Tommaso Ciampa injury update.. All time favorite Mr McMahon promos and much more!

