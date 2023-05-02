Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 5/2/2023: Favorite Moves From 2023 WWE Draft; 35K For AEW All In Pre Sale; Edge Final Match Opponent; Indi Hartwell Injured; Rhaka Khan vs The World; Dominick Mysterio vs Vickie Guerrero; Okada’s USA Ceiling; Christian/WWE Hall Of Fame; Miro Returning To WWE & More!
Q&A With Don Tony (EP81) 5/2/23, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
An added treat for this week’s stream. Since DT was recording the weekly Patreon episode live Tuesday 5/2/23, both the Q&A w/Don Tony and DT VIPatreon (EP 243) episodes have been bundled them together for a Supersized Combo Show for your listening enjoyment. Enjoy!
Some Topics Discussed:
- DT’s thoughts on AEW selling 35,000 tickets for All In Presale and Tony Khan’s Twitter Spat with ESPN Mike Coppinger
- Choose Edge’ final match opponent: Christian Cage, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, AJ Styles
- Top Five Raw and SmackDown roster changes from 2023 WWE Draft
- Honest thoughts on Rhaka Khan $3 Billion lawsuit filed against The Rock, Jim Cornette, Chris Benoit, Michael Jordan, FBI, NYPD, Home Depot, Nikki Bella and many others
- Comparing their Nuclear heat from WWE fans: Vickie Guerrero and Dominick Mysterio
- What would Okada’s Championship ceiling and career performing long term within United States?
- Reiterating and emphasizing why Cody Rhodes MUST dethrone Roman Reigns as WWE Champion
- Should WWE consider bringing back Cruiserweight or create another mid level Championship?
- From Terry Funk to Brian Pillman to MJF: Wrestlers who were/are masters at blurring the lines
- Plus: Christian Cage/WWE Hall Of Fame.. Indi Hartwell Injured.. TNA 2008 vs AEW 2022.. Miro (Rusev) returning to WWE.. Top 3 Favorite WrestleMania matches over last ten years.. Wresting Memorabilia.. Tommaso Ciampa injury update.. All time favorite Mr McMahon promos and much more!
CLICK HERE to listen to Q&A w/ DON TONY (#81) 5/2/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#81) 5/2/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#81) 5/2/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)