WWE Raw 5/1/23 Post Show: WWE Draft Night Two P{us Supplemental Draft & Free Agent Results; WWE Backlash 2023 Predictions; Grayson Waller Promoted; Baron Corbin To NXT Coming? Asuka/WWE Rumor Killer; Greatest WWE Doppelganger Ever? Carmella Pregnant; Week In Wrestling Ratings
WWE Raw Post Show (5/1/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Draft 2023 Night Two Results (with Supplemental Picks) & Review: Notable Roster Changes: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, New Day, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Odyssey Jones, Indus Sher, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Emma & Riddick Moss, Tegan Nox, Xia Li moved to Raw… Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Asuka, Rick Boogs, Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes and Tamina moved to SmackDown… Expect upcoming ‘trades’, swaps (ie: Women’s Title) and all roster changes go into effect after WWE Backlash
- WWE Backlash 2023 Preview & Predictions (Seven Matches announced)
- Details behind WWE decision to have Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Baron Corbin, Omos, MVP, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn as Free Agents
- WWE Raw Recap 5/1/23: WWE Draft Night Two, Final Raw before WWE Backlash.. Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar get physical and more
- We all should want to attend a WWE Wrestling event in Paris France (Videos)
- Congratulations to Carmella & Corey Graves who are expecting their first child!
- Greatest WWE doppelganger ever? Karrion Kross and Payne Durham of Tampa Bay Buccaneers (pics)
- Rumor Killing: Asuka requests her WWE release including a message from Asuka herself (pics)
- NXT 5/2/23 Preview 5/2/23: Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre defend Women’s Tag Team Titles; Dragon Lee vs JD McDonagh
- AEW Dynamite 5/3/23 Preview: MJF/Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin/Jack Perry; JAS vs Adam Cole/Roderick Strong/OC/Bandido; Trios Battle Royale; Saraya vs Willow Nightingale
- This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 18 preview
- The Week In Ratings (4/21/23 – 4/28/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access. Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, A&E Biography/WWE Rivals
WWE Raw Results (5/1/23):
- Bayley & Dakota Kai def Liv Morgan (c) & Raquel Rodriguez (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Alpha Academy
- Matt Riddle def Jimmy Uso
- Omos def Anthony Alanis
- Damian Priest, Dominick Mysterio & Rhea Ripley def Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega (Mixed Tag Match)
- Seth Rollins def Solo Sikoa by DQ
WWE Main Event Results (5/1/23)
- Mustafa Ali def Akira Tozawa
- Piper Niven def Dana Brooke
