Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/30/23: Roman Reigns Passing Hulk Hogan/1474 Days; Thoughts On Britt Baker/Black Eye AEW Shirt; Baron Corbin As A Babyface; Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes For World Heavyweight Champion; Who Dethrones Owens/Zayn?
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (4/30/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan’s World Championship reign of 1,474 days?
- After being heavily cheered in Paris France, could a ‘babyface’ turn for Baron Corbin work?
- Honest thoughts on AEW selling Britt Baker ‘Black Eye’ Shirt (pics)
- Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes: Who should and will be crowned World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions?
- Early feedback from DT breaking down racial discrimination lawsuit against WWE
- Which tag team will be the first to dethrone Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn of the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships?
- Who along with DT is going to miss Samantha Irvin’ introductions for GUNTHER and Imperium?
- Explaining why WWE is not bringing back single branded PLE but will for house shows
- Predicting what Vince McMahon would have done if WCW knocked WWF out of business
- Congrats to Lowlife Louie Ramos who will be inducted into the GCW 2023 Death Match Hall of Fame!
- Plus: Thoughts on Roderick Strong signing with AEW… Bobby Lashley’s first feud on SmackDown.. Fox News firing Tucker Carlson, LA Knight’s upcoming push, Ribera Jackets, Terry Funk, Mel Phillips and much more!
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP62) 4/30/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP62) 4/30/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP62) 4/30/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP62) 4/30/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)