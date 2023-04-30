Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/30/23: Roman Reigns Passing Hulk Hogan/1474 Days; Thoughts On Britt Baker/Black Eye AEW Shirt; Baron Corbin As A Babyface; Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes For World Heavyweight Champion; Who Dethrones Owens/Zayn?

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (4/30/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Will Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan’s World Championship reign of 1,474 days?

After being heavily cheered in Paris France, could a ‘babyface’ turn for Baron Corbin work?

Honest thoughts on AEW selling Britt Baker ‘Black Eye’ Shirt (pics)

Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes: Who should and will be crowned World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions?

Early feedback from DT breaking down racial discrimination lawsuit against WWE

Which tag team will be the first to dethrone Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn of the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships?

Who along with DT is going to miss Samantha Irvin’ introductions for GUNTHER and Imperium?

Explaining why WWE is not bringing back single branded PLE but will for house shows

Predicting what Vince McMahon would have done if WCW knocked WWF out of business

Congrats to Lowlife Louie Ramos who will be inducted into the GCW 2023 Death Match Hall of Fame!

Plus: Thoughts on Roderick Strong signing with AEW… Bobby Lashley’s first feud on SmackDown.. Fox News firing Tucker Carlson, LA Knight’s upcoming push, Ribera Jackets, Terry Funk, Mel Phillips and much more!

