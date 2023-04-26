Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/26/23: AEW Holds Sit-Down w/CM Punk & Chris Jericho; MJF Controversial Tweet & Delete; WWE Denies Dyad Release Request; Indi Hartwell Injury Scare; NXT Spring Breakin’ Results & Rating; Roderick Strong Makes AEW Debut; Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Returns

Episode #174 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/26/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

MJF tweets and deletes a serious but somewhat misdirected rant involving wrestlers, unnecessary risk taking and injuries. Who amongst the Elite Flippy Flippy crew and their mindset did he piss off?

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) working short term with Impact Wrestling, will debut this weekend

Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans) publicly reveal WWE denied their request for an early release

Details on CM Punk’s recent AEW meeting with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho and others

Rumor Killing latest ‘Exclusive’ reports related to CM Punk showing up at 4/24/23 WWE Raw

AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 results, Tony Khan announcement, Roderick Strong appears

Rumor Killer: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final Sat 7/15/23 and AEW Collision

Actual AEW All In Seating Chart is revealed and it’s quite different from what Elite media provided

AEW Elevation ending in lieu of Ring Of Honor and AEW Collision tapings?

WWE Spring Breakin’ results, Indi Hartwell Injury update and TV rating (Last week: 565K)

MLW/Reelz Update: Programming to replace MLW after 5/2/23 ‘Series Finale’ & MLW/TV Future

AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Bandido (International Championship)

Jeff Jarrett def Dax Harwood

Wardlow (c) def Matthew A Raz (Non-Title)

Sammy Guevara def Darby Allin by DQ (Four Pillars Tournament)

Jade Cargill (c) def Taya Valkyrie (TBS Championship)

Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita def Butcher & Blade

NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ 2023 Results:

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def Pretty Deadly (Trunk Match)

Bron Breakker def Andre Chase

Cora Jade def Lyra Valkyria

Carmelo Hayes (c) def Grayson Waller (NXT Championship)

Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley def Brooks Jensen & Kiana James

Oba Femi def Oro Mensah

Indi Hartwell (c) def Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton (Triple Threat Match for NXT Women’s Championship)

