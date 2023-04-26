Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/26/23: AEW Holds Sit-Down w/CM Punk & Chris Jericho; MJF Controversial Tweet & Delete; WWE Denies Dyad Release Request; Indi Hartwell Injury Scare; NXT Spring Breakin’ Results & Rating; Roderick Strong Makes AEW Debut; Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Returns
Episode #174 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/26/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- MJF tweets and deletes a serious but somewhat misdirected rant involving wrestlers, unnecessary risk taking and injuries. Who amongst the Elite Flippy Flippy crew and their mindset did he piss off?
- Trinity Fatu (Naomi) working short term with Impact Wrestling, will debut this weekend
- Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans) publicly reveal WWE denied their request for an early release
- Details on CM Punk’s recent AEW meeting with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho and others
- Rumor Killing latest ‘Exclusive’ reports related to CM Punk showing up at 4/24/23 WWE Raw
- AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 results, Tony Khan announcement, Roderick Strong appears
- Rumor Killer: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final Sat 7/15/23 and AEW Collision
- Actual AEW All In Seating Chart is revealed and it’s quite different from what Elite media provided
- AEW Elevation ending in lieu of Ring Of Honor and AEW Collision tapings?
- WWE Spring Breakin’ results, Indi Hartwell Injury update and TV rating (Last week: 565K)
- MLW/Reelz Update: Programming to replace MLW after 5/2/23 ‘Series Finale’ & MLW/TV Future
AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Bandido (International Championship)
- Jeff Jarrett def Dax Harwood
- Wardlow (c) def Matthew A Raz (Non-Title)
- Sammy Guevara def Darby Allin by DQ (Four Pillars Tournament)
- Jade Cargill (c) def Taya Valkyrie (TBS Championship)
- Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita def Butcher & Blade
NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ 2023 Results:
- Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def Pretty Deadly (Trunk Match)
- Bron Breakker def Andre Chase
- Cora Jade def Lyra Valkyria
- Carmelo Hayes (c) def Grayson Waller (NXT Championship)
- Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley def Brooks Jensen & Kiana James
- Oba Femi def Oro Mensah
- Indi Hartwell (c) def Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton (Triple Threat Match for NXT Women’s Championship)
