WWE Raw 4/24/23 Post Show: WWE To Crown World Heavyweight Champion & It’s Not Cody; CM Punk Shows Up At Raw; Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest Street Fight At Backlash; Week In Wrestling Ratings; AEW/NXT Previews; Chavo Pitching For WWE Return?

WWE Raw Post Show (4/24/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Triple H announces NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night Of Champions. Roman Reigns will remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for brand he is drafted to. Which Title lineage will Roman carry forward? Is WWE Championship lineage in jeopardy? Don Tony has all the answers plus the ONE person who should be crowned the new Champion. And it’s not Cody Rhodes.

Publicity Stunt? Latest on CM Punk showing up backstage at Raw, why he was there, who he spoke with and Vince McMahon/Triple H having him removed (FanCam Video)

WWE Raw 4/24/23 recap: New World Heavyweight Championship announcement and Cody Rhodes is NOT impressed; Final Raw before WWE Draft; Bad Bunny appears; More Iyo Sky/Bayley split seeds planted

Looking for work: Chavo Guerrero ‘throws shade’ at Rey Mysterio for repeated tributes to Eddie Guerrero. Will WWE bite and insert Chavo into Dominick/Rey Mysterio feud?

WWE Backlash 2023: Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest (Street Fight) AND Biana Belair vs Iyo Sky for WWE Raw Women’s Title added

Peacock offering $19.99/year deal once again for new subscribers within United States

NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Carmelo Hayes vs Grayson Waller.. Indi Hartwell vs Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton.. Trunk Match, Bron Breakker and much more

AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 Preview: Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin; Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie; Dax Harwood vs Jeff Jarrett; Omega/Takeshita vs Butcher/Blade; another Tony Khan announcement and more

This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 17 preview

The Week In Ratings (4/14/23 – 4/21/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access. Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, A&E Biography/WWE Rivals

WWE Raw Results (4/24/23):

The Usos & Solo Sikoa def Legado Del Fantasma

Street Profits def Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair def Damage CTRL

Mustafa Ali def Chad Gable

Cody Rhodes def Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio def Damian Priest by DQ

WWE Main Event Results (4/24/23)

Dexter Lumis def Joe Gacy

Nikki Cross def Cora Jade

