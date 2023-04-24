Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 4/24/23 Post Show: WWE To Crown World Heavyweight Champion & It’s Not Cody; CM Punk Shows Up At Raw; Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest Street Fight At Backlash; Week In Wrestling Ratings; AEW/NXT Previews; Chavo Pitching For WWE Return?
WWE Raw Post Show (4/24/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Triple H announces NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night Of Champions. Roman Reigns will remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for brand he is drafted to. Which Title lineage will Roman carry forward? Is WWE Championship lineage in jeopardy? Don Tony has all the answers plus the ONE person who should be crowned the new Champion. And it’s not Cody Rhodes.
- Publicity Stunt? Latest on CM Punk showing up backstage at Raw, why he was there, who he spoke with and Vince McMahon/Triple H having him removed (FanCam Video)
- WWE Raw 4/24/23 recap: New World Heavyweight Championship announcement and Cody Rhodes is NOT impressed; Final Raw before WWE Draft; Bad Bunny appears; More Iyo Sky/Bayley split seeds planted
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: WWE DRAFT PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS will be posted on www.DonTony.com Tuesday night 4/25/23 at Midnight EST.
- Looking for work: Chavo Guerrero ‘throws shade’ at Rey Mysterio for repeated tributes to Eddie Guerrero. Will WWE bite and insert Chavo into Dominick/Rey Mysterio feud?
- WWE Backlash 2023: Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest (Street Fight) AND Biana Belair vs Iyo Sky for WWE Raw Women’s Title added
- Peacock offering $19.99/year deal once again for new subscribers within United States
- NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Carmelo Hayes vs Grayson Waller.. Indi Hartwell vs Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton.. Trunk Match, Bron Breakker and much more
- AEW Dynamite 4/26/23 Preview: Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin; Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie; Dax Harwood vs Jeff Jarrett; Omega/Takeshita vs Butcher/Blade; another Tony Khan announcement and more
- This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 17 preview
- The Week In Ratings (4/14/23 – 4/21/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access. Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, A&E Biography/WWE Rivals
🔥SPECIAL EPISODE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: WWE DRAFT 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS will be posted here and at www.DonTony.com Tuesday night 4/25/23 at Midnight EST.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 4/24/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/24/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/24/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/24/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (4/24/23):
- The Usos & Solo Sikoa def Legado Del Fantasma
- Street Profits def Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair def Damage CTRL
- Mustafa Ali def Chad Gable
- Cody Rhodes def Finn Balor
- Rey Mysterio def Damian Priest by DQ
WWE Main Event Results (4/24/23)
- Dexter Lumis def Joe Gacy
- Nikki Cross def Cora Jade
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)