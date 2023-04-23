Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/23/23: Raw/SmackDown Title Tournaments Coming; Mercedes Mone Already Loses Title; Naomi/WWE Return; Defending Omos; Owens/Zayn Next Feud; Drew McIntyre/WWE Contract Status

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (4/23/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Championship Tournaments planned shortly after WWE Draft is completed

Thoughts on Mercedes Mone’ already losing IWGP Women’s Title to Mayu Iwatani & IWC reaction

Trinity (Naomi) preparing for WWE return? What kind of push would she receive upon her return?

Standing up for Omos and defending upcoming Backlash match vs Seth Rollins

Looking at Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn next feud following Usos rematch & 6-Man Tag match at Backlash

Drew McIntyre current WWE status and upcoming return to TV following WWE Draft

20 Year anniversary of Steve Austin retiring from in-ring competition & becoming Co-GM (with Eric Bischoff)

Honest thoughts on Hulk Hogan & Hulkamania not celebrated as much as it should have been

Advice for podcasters looking to interview anyone from WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, etc

Why do elements of media and IWC continue to label Triple H as a WWE creative ‘outsider’?

Plus: Thoughts on WWE bringing back ECW as a promotion in 2006… Favorite John Cena feud… Randy Orton’s return to WWE TV and much more

