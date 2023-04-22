Tags
The Don Tony Show 4/22/23: Backlash over Backlash Match; AEW Collision: CM Punk/Elite Turning Into Storyline; Mercedes Mone’ Speaks Japan; Riddle Squashed Again By Solo; No Mone’ For Trinity; Santos Escobar Smoke And Mirrors; Interesting Dynamite Ratings Tidbit; Next DTKC Show
The Don Tony Show (4/22/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Smoke And Mirrors? Santos Escobar’ Record since Mid-March and formation of LWO: 0-9
- Backlash over Backlash Match: Seth Rollins vs Omos, Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega, Theory vs Reed vs Lashley US Title added to WWE Backlash. Thoughts?
- Should Karrion Kross and Scarlett drop the Tarot Cards?
- WWE SmackDown recap (4/21/23): Gunther defends IC Title; Liv/Raquel defend Tag Team Championship; NO DQ Match; WWE Backlash build; WWE Draft tease & much more
- Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Special WWE Draft Preview & Predictions episode details
- Tony Khan and AEW management silent while Elite Media repeatedly does everything in their power to kill or heavily stain CM Punk return to AEW. Or are they? Are you thinking what Don Tony is thinking?
- DT discusses the latest news on CM Punk’s return & AEW future. No Click bait and No Bullsh*t
- Mercedes Mone moving to and committed to staying in Japan. But how long is her contract with Stardom?
- Sorry Trinity (Naomi), no Stardom Money for you?!
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos Tag Team Championship Rematch also set for 4/28/23 SmackDown
- AEW Dynamite Rating 4/19/23: Did AEW Pillars break the disappointing main event ratings streak led by Chris Jericho, Keith Lee, FTR and Adam Cole?
- “Stone Cold Takes On America”: A&E show synopsis and details on 4/30 premiere & 5/7 episode
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 4/21/23 Results:
- Damian Priest & Finn Balor def Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet def Viking Raiders
- Raquel Rodriguez (c) & Liv Morgan (c) def Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green (Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Gunther (c) def Xavier Woods (Intercontinental Championship)
- Solo Sikoa def Matt Riddle (No DQ Match)
==================
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
