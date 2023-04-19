Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/19/23: Elite Media/IWC Drive Dax Harwood Off The Air; Four Pillars Match Moved To All In? Keith Lee MIA; NXT Spring Breakin’ Predictions; Hangman Page Back Peddles About Veteran Advice; Hobbs Already Loses TNT Title; Impact Rebellion/AEW Dynamite/NXT Results

Episode #173 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/19/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Dax cracks from the attacks: Elite media and IWC drive Dax Harwood to end his FTR w/Dax Podcast

Hangman Page back peddles and now claims his own comments of not taking advice from veterans were greatly exaggerated

Should AEW move the Four Pillars AEW World Championship Match from Double Or Nothing to All In?

AEW Dynamite 4/19/23 results: Hobbs already drops TNT Title; Arn Anderson returns; Four Pillars AEW Title Match takes scenic route; Jericho/Saraya get All Access to AdamCole/Britt Baker; The Big Mother Fu**er MIA

Breaking down the deceptive 4/16/23 AEW Rampage scoring 638K rating

Don’t be fooled: Tony Khan breaking his silence to Busted Open Radio about Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker situation is nothing more than a plug for AEW All Access show

Goldberg capitalizes on the buzz about a possible retirement match at AEW All In

How many seats will AEW fill for All In At Wembley Stadium and will it look full?

Will Spring Breakin’ be Bron Breakker’s final NXT appearance before promoted to main roster?

NXT 4/18/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 528K) Did it pop the 600K+ rating DT predicted?

NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 Preview & Predictions (Seven matches announced)

Impact Wrestling ‘Rebellion’ 2023 PPV Results and reaction

AEW Dynamite 4/19/23 Results:

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Wardlow def Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (New TNT Champion)

Jay White def Kommander

Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Sammy Guevara def Jack Perry by Count out (Four Pillars Tournament: Round One)

NXT 4/18/23 Results:

Gallus (c) def Creed Brothers and Dyad (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Noam Dar def Myles Borne

Roxanne Perez def Zoey Stark

Cora Jade def Gigi Dolin

Dijak def Apollo Crews

Wes Lee (c) def Charlie Dempsey (NXT North American Championship)

