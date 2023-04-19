Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/19/23: Elite Media/IWC Drive Dax Harwood Off The Air; Four Pillars Match Moved To All In? Keith Lee MIA; NXT Spring Breakin’ Predictions; Hangman Page Back Peddles About Veteran Advice; Hobbs Already Loses TNT Title; Impact Rebellion/AEW Dynamite/NXT Results
Episode #173 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/19/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Dax cracks from the attacks: Elite media and IWC drive Dax Harwood to end his FTR w/Dax Podcast
- Hangman Page back peddles and now claims his own comments of not taking advice from veterans were greatly exaggerated
- Should AEW move the Four Pillars AEW World Championship Match from Double Or Nothing to All In?
- AEW Dynamite 4/19/23 results: Hobbs already drops TNT Title; Arn Anderson returns; Four Pillars AEW Title Match takes scenic route; Jericho/Saraya get All Access to AdamCole/Britt Baker; The Big Mother Fu**er MIA
- Breaking down the deceptive 4/16/23 AEW Rampage scoring 638K rating
- Don’t be fooled: Tony Khan breaking his silence to Busted Open Radio about Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker situation is nothing more than a plug for AEW All Access show
- Goldberg capitalizes on the buzz about a possible retirement match at AEW All In
- How many seats will AEW fill for All In At Wembley Stadium and will it look full?
- Will Spring Breakin’ be Bron Breakker’s final NXT appearance before promoted to main roster?
- NXT 4/18/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 528K) Did it pop the 600K+ rating DT predicted?
- NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 Preview & Predictions (Seven matches announced)
- Impact Wrestling ‘Rebellion’ 2023 PPV Results and reaction
AEW Dynamite 4/19/23 Results:
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def Ruby Soho & Toni Storm
- Wardlow def Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (New TNT Champion)
- Jay White def Kommander
- Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
- Sammy Guevara def Jack Perry by Count out (Four Pillars Tournament: Round One)
NXT 4/18/23 Results:
- Gallus (c) def Creed Brothers and Dyad (NXT Tag Team Championship)
- Noam Dar def Myles Borne
- Roxanne Perez def Zoey Stark
- Cora Jade def Gigi Dolin
- Dijak def Apollo Crews
- Wes Lee (c) def Charlie Dempsey (NXT North American Championship)
==================
