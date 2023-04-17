Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 4/17/23 Post Show: Becky Lynch No-Shows Raw & Goes Twitter Dark; Brock vs Cody And Usos vs Zayn/Owens/Riddle Added To Backlashl Bad Bunny To Appear On 4/24 Raw; Week In Wrestling Ratings; John Morrison Boxing Entourage Video; WWE Stars Play Family Feud; NXT/AEW Previews; Fear The Bro Toe & More!
WWE Raw Post Show (4/17/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Becky Lynch pulls a Drew McIntyre: No shows Raw, goes black and removes all WWE references from Twitter. No worries, friends. It’s all to enhance Trish Stratus segment on Raw
- WWE Backlash 2023: Bloodline vs Riddle/Owens/Zayn AND Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar added
- WWE Raw 4/17/23 recap: Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar confrontation; Bloodline/Judgement Day Alliance for a night; Trish Stratus explains turning on Becky and Lita
- Cody Rhodes beats up Twenty Security Guards – and Wardlow isn’t impressed (pic)
- WWE continues to go old school with so many factions feuding together. But one current faction may end up non-existent within a few months
- Bad Bunny to appear on 4/24/23 Raw to set up Backlash match
- Stupid Rumor Killer: WWE may force Triple H to take WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships off of Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn for not appearing at Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia
- Biased Anti-Vince News media withholds leaked email sent by Vince McMahon to WWE Personnel reiterating Triple H as Head Of Creative even with upcoming WWE/Endeavor merger
- Seth Rollins, New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Liv Morgan & Natalya film Celebrity Family Feud (pics)
- NXT 4/18/23 Preview: Grayson Waller Effect w/Carmelo Hayes; Gigi Dolin vs Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez vs Zoey Stark, Gallus vs Dyad vs Creed Bros; Wes Lee vs Charlie Dempsey
- AEW Dynamite 4/19/23 Preview: Adam Cole/Chris Jericho Face To Face, Hobbs vs Wardlow
- Fan Video: John Hennigan (Morrison) entrance & entourage from his successful boxing debut
- This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 16 preview
- The Week In Ratings (4/7/23 – 4/14/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW; AEW All Access and A&E Biography/Rivals
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 4/17/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/17/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/17/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 4/17/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (4/17/23):
- Solo Sikoa def Rey Mysterio
- Bianca Belair def Dakota Kai
- Seth Rollins def The Miz
- Bobby Lashley def Austin Theory (c) by DQ (Non-Title)
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville def Candice LeRae & Michin
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle def Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
WWE Main Event Results (4/17/23)
- Nikki Cross def Isla Dawn
- Dexter Lumis def Eddy Thorpe
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)