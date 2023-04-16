Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/16/23: WWE Return Of TV-14, Mandy Rose & Randy Orton; Stupid: AEW Splitting Locker Room For CM Punk False; Upcoming WWE Draft Surprises; Next DTKC Show Episode; John Morrison Boxing Debut; Remembering TV Trax Channel

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (4/16/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Endeavor/WWE merger will lead to some WWE TV-14 content returning

Reports of AEW considering locker room split into two upon CM Punk return is beyond stupid

Mandy Rose returning to NXT and reforming Toxic Attraction

Upcoming WWE Draft will feature numerous shocking surprises

Gunther or Austin Theory: Which will become WWE Heavyweight or Universal Champion first?

Pondering Roman Reigns’ rise to the top if Covid and sixteen months of empty arenas without never happened

Bret Hart vs Bob Backlund for WWF Championship July 30, 1994 is Don Tony’s pick for the Greatest Match to ever air on WWF Superstars

Tentative date of next episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show

Joey Janela suffers second degree burns at pro-wrestling event for a second time

WWE return of Randy Orton happening sooner than most expect

Explaining the importance of Dusty Rhodes/A&E Biography when understanding Cody Rhodes’ ‘Chase’ for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Remembering TV Trax YouTube Channel and first hand information why the channel ended

More on Bret Hart cherry picking negative aspects of current WWE and AEW programming

Plus: DT’s all-time favorite horror film and slasher.. Revisiting WWE’s missed opportunity: “Mr Imperfect”.. John Morrison boxing debut.. Eric Bischoff run as WWE GM.. Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore.. Favorite moment from Bloodline/Goodfellas parody movie trailer.. Previewing upcoming feud between Shinsuke Nakamura/Karrion Kross and much more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW / DON TONY SHOW: DOUBLE EPISODE recorded 4/11/23. Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4iv

====

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP60) 4/16/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP60) 4/16/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP60) 4/16/2023