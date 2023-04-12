Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/12/23: Jeff Hardy & Sting Return To AEW TV; Retirement Match At All Out PPV? Elite vs BCC At Double Or Nothing? Jericho/Keith Lee Get ‘Indy’ On Dynamite; Dyad (GVW) Remain With WWE; Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV Predictions
Episode #172 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/12/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Dynamite 4/12/23 results: Jeff Hardy returns; Sting returns, complete with pom poms and a mic; MJF/Darby get verbal; Wardlow trashes Hobbs’ Cutlass; Elite and BCC brawl and much more
- DT immensely enjoyed Keith Lee vs Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite for reasons older wrestling fans will appreciate
- Elite media foolishly thinks AEW drawing 30% for All In at Wembley Stadium (Seating capacity: 90,000) would be s a success
- NXT 4/11/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 555K)
- Bron Breakker recent ‘change in attitude’ will reap huge rewards when promoted to main roster
- Despite many top future stars and banger matches, why are NXT ratings stuck in the mud?
- Positive Update: Grizzled Young Veterans (The Dyad) are still with WWE/NXT
- NXT Battleground to go head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing PPV (Sun 5/28/23)
- Bret Hart thinks AEW has gone in a bad direction with excessive blood and violence.
- Impact Wrestling ‘Rebellion’ PPV (4/16/23) Preview and Predictions
- Courting Court: MLW Underground quietly wraps up Ten week run on Reelz and lawsuit against WWE in jeopardy despite non-existent news coverage. Will Reelz extend a new deal with AEW? DT has the latest
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW / DON TONY SHOW: DOUBLE EPISODE recorded 4/11/23. Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4iv
🔥WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4hK. In addition to WrestleMania 39, DTKC discuss the road to Backlash, the date Cody Rhodes will beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Raw after WrestleMania and more.
=======
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 4/12/23 Episode 172 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 4/12/23 Episode 172
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 4/12/23 Episode 172
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 4/12/23 Episode 172
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
AEW Dynamite 4/12/23 Results:
- Darby Allin def Swerve Strickland
- Powerhouse Hobbs (c) def Silas Young (TNT Championship Open Challenge)
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Buddy Matthews (AEW International Title Match)
- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler
- Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def Riho & Skye Blue
- Chris Jericho def Ketih Lee
NXT 4/11/23 Results:
- Alba Fyre (c) & Isla Dawn (c) def Fallon Henley & Kiana James (Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Eddie Thorpe def Javier Bernal
- Tiffany Stratton def Sol Ruca
- Ilja Dragunov def Von Wagner
- Joe Coffey def Tank Ledger
- Grayson Waller def Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Duke Hudson (NXT Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Match)
==================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE STILL ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)