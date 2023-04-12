Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/12/23: Jeff Hardy & Sting Return To AEW TV; Retirement Match At All Out PPV? Elite vs BCC At Double Or Nothing? Jericho/Keith Lee Get ‘Indy’ On Dynamite; Dyad (GVW) Remain With WWE; Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV Predictions

Episode #172 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/12/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW Dynamite 4/12/23 results: Jeff Hardy returns; Sting returns, complete with pom poms and a mic; MJF/Darby get verbal; Wardlow trashes Hobbs’ Cutlass; Elite and BCC brawl and much more

DT immensely enjoyed Keith Lee vs Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite for reasons older wrestling fans will appreciate

Elite media foolishly thinks AEW drawing 30% for All In at Wembley Stadium (Seating capacity: 90,000) would be s a success

NXT 4/11/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 555K)

Bron Breakker recent ‘change in attitude’ will reap huge rewards when promoted to main roster

Despite many top future stars and banger matches, why are NXT ratings stuck in the mud?

Positive Update: Grizzled Young Veterans (The Dyad) are still with WWE/NXT

NXT Battleground to go head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing PPV (Sun 5/28/23)

Bret Hart thinks AEW has gone in a bad direction with excessive blood and violence.

Impact Wrestling ‘Rebellion’ PPV (4/16/23) Preview and Predictions

Courting Court: MLW Underground quietly wraps up Ten week run on Reelz and lawsuit against WWE in jeopardy despite non-existent news coverage. Will Reelz extend a new deal with AEW? DT has the latest

=======

=================

AEW Dynamite 4/12/23 Results:

Darby Allin def Swerve Strickland

Powerhouse Hobbs (c) def Silas Young (TNT Championship Open Challenge)

Orange Cassidy (c) def Buddy Matthews (AEW International Title Match)

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def Riho & Skye Blue

Chris Jericho def Ketih Lee

NXT 4/11/23 Results:

Alba Fyre (c) & Isla Dawn (c) def Fallon Henley & Kiana James (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Eddie Thorpe def Javier Bernal

Tiffany Stratton def Sol Ruca

Ilja Dragunov def Von Wagner

Joe Coffey def Tank Ledger

Grayson Waller def Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Duke Hudson (NXT Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Match)

==================

==================