Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E15 (4/9 – 4/15) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 4/11/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 15 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E15 (04/09 – 04/15)

Buddy Rogers becomes first ever WWWF Champion without wrestling a match

Jerry Lawler def Kerry Von Erich to win and become the last ever World Class Wrestling Association Heavyweight Champion

Looking back at WWF / All Japan Wrestling Summit (1990)

Audio: Owen Hart and Ricky Morton team up and wrestle on WCW TV

Looking back at last SNME to air on NBC before moving to FOX

Johnny Ace suffers a broken elbow during match against Cactus Jack

Audio: Ultimate Warrior and Sid Vicious cut promos on each for a feud that never developed

Audio: Sid Vicious speaks on why he left WWF during the beginning of his feud with Ultimate Warrior

WCW makes its debut at MSG Paramount Theatre

Ravishing Rick Rude appears on a very early episode of Howard Stern Show

Audio: Jesse Venture speaks on winning lawuit against WWF

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosts first ever Super J Cup

Sid Vicious no shows first events after recovering from stabbing incident with Arn Anderson

Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on Hulk Hogan originally signing with WCW

Paul E and ECW fire Sabu after no-showing event for New Japan

Audio: Cactus Jack arrives in NWC Promotion 1995

Audio: Ultimate Warrior arrives in NWC Promotion 1995

Bonus Audio: The night NWC had Jim ‘Anvil’ Neidhart wear KKK outfit and ‘hang’ Virgil during event

Undertaker battles New Jack in Smokey Mountain Wrestling

Audio: Gangstas Graveyard Promo on Undertaker and Paul Bearer

Michael PS Hayes debuts as Dok Hendrix in WWF

Audio: First Hunter Hearst Helmsley vignettes air on WWF TV

Brian Pillman seriously injured in auto accident

Audio: Rare Brian Pillman radio interview shortly after auto accident

Vader detained in Kuwait after getting too physical with local morning talk show host

ECW holds its first ever PPV, ‘Barely Legal’ 1997

ECW holds banquet night before Barely Legal to tribute Terry Funk

Audio: The Rock throws Steve Austin and Smoking Skull belt off a bridge

Audio: Looking back at the night WCW tried to hit the ‘reset’ button on Nitro: All champions stripped of titles, Mike Awesome appears while still ECW Champion, Billy Kidman’s memorable promo on Hulk Hogan, Vince Russo’s first appearance on camera, Bischoff revealed as the driver behind Hummer, and so much more

Audio: Mike Awesome speaks on abruptly leaving ECW for WCW while still ECW Champion and dropping the title to Tazz

Audio: Shane Douglas’ spot on comments about Mike Awesome not trusting Paul E and Tazz

Audio: WCW Wrestler (Mike Awesome) vs WWF Wrestler (Tazz) at ECW event

Audio: The attack WWE wants you to forget about. Steve Austin and Triple H beat down and chair bash Lita

Audio: Jeff Hardy interrupts HHH and Austin promo and hits Twist of Fate on Stephanie

Audio: Jeff Hardy def Triple H to win IC Championship

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars ‘Eruption’ event 2002

Scott Steiner and Chris Nowinski debate America and Foreign Policy on Raw

The night WWE had Goldberg wear Goldust’ wig

John Cena introduces the WWE Championship Spinner Belt

Looking back at TNA Lockdown PPV 2007, 2008, 2012

WWE bans photographers from televised ringside events

CBS cancels proposed ‘Secret Talents Of The Stars’ TV series that included Ric Flair

Hulk Hogan talks about how he could have gone OJ Simpson on his ex-wife

ESPN airs E:60 episode featuring WWE and Vince McMahon

Torrie Wilson announces her retirement from wrestling due to a back injury

Looking back at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla One Hundred Event 2009

WWE drafts MVP #1 in 2009 Draft

Announcements of Smackdown moving to SyFy and Superstars to WWE Website?

Audio: Edge announces his retirement from wrestling due to spinal stenosis

Sheamus and Mean Gene Okerlund vs Daniel Bryan and Alberto Del Rio

Fandango’s ‘Cha La La’ theme becomes a major hit

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella get married

Looking back at TNA One Night Only Events: X-Travaganza II, World Cup Of Wrestling II 2014

Wrestling fans buzz over John Cena using Austin’s stunner during Wrestling 31 match but not as a finisher

Daniel Bryan wrestles last match before sudden retirement in 2015 due to concussions

Taz leaves TNA Impact

Memorable Raw segment where Braun Strowman flips an ambulance with Roman Reigns ‘inside’

And so much more!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E15 (4/9 – 4/15) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E15 (4/9 – 4/15) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====