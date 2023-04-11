Tags
DTKC Show/Don Tony Show Double Episode: Truth Behind WWE Hiring Freeze; Brock vs Cody Planned Months Ago; Upcoming WWE Draft; Guerrero Family In-Fighting; Riddle/KO/Zayn vs Usos/Sikoa @ Backlash & Much More
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show / The Don Tony Show Double Episode! (4/11/23), hosted by Don Tony & Kevin Castle, and presented by BlueWire.
Don Tony And Kevin Castle are together during Hour One of this Double Episode discussing the topics (below). Don Tony and The Don Tony Show returns for Hour Two of this broadcast.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE ‘Hiring Freeze’ being reported is far from accurate
- Vince McMahon’s true current WWE duties and who HE currently answers to
- DTKC give Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash Two Thumbs Up
- Look out & remember certain Easter Eggs during Dusty Rhodes/A&E Documentary, especially when Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns later this Summer
- How many matches Trish Stratus will have before returning to retirement
- Addressing unfortunate public war going on within the Guerrero Family (Vickie, daughters Sherilyn and Shaul, Chavo, etc) and the disturbing trend continues where victims run to social media for likes and hug emoji instead of law enforcement for help and justice
- Concerning ratings news the elite media ignored involving FTR ‘AEW Careers vs Titles’ and Adam Cole’s return match
- Wrestling pundits call AEW filling 30% of Wembley Stadium a success. DTKC strongly disagree
- Making the case for MJF to remain AEW World Champion heading into All In PPV
- Natalya names her Mount Rushmore of Canadian Wrestlers
- Should Tommy Dreamer go into WWE Hall of Fame Class Of 2024 in Philadelphoa?
- Breaking down Bianca Belair’s impressive current run as Raw Women’s Champion
- Indi Hartwell’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion ending at NXT Battleground?
- Plus: WWE leading to Damage CTRL Triple Threat Match… Upcoming WWE Draft… Pro Wrestling: The Week In Ratings..
- Plus: AEW/PWG Forbidden Door… Using VPN to pay less for AEW PPVs and much more!
Many thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed the return of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show the last few weeks. The response has been immense. We’ll do it again soon.
🔥WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4hK. In addition to WrestleMania 39, DTKC discuss the road to Backlash, the date Cody Rhodes will beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Raw after WrestleMania and more. This is a MUST DOWNLOAD!
🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq
====
=================
==================
====
====
====
===============
