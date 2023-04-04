Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE WrestleMania 39 Review & The Aftermath (Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show) Also Covered: Raw After WrestleMania; Road To Backlash And King/Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia; SmackDown Surprises; Vince McMahon Back In Creative; Killing A Few Rumors & More!
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show reunite once again! And this time, it’s for your WrestleMania 39 Review. In addition to the review, DTKC cover the important elements from the Raw after ‘Mania, the upcoming road to Backlash, King/Queen Of The Ring in Saudi Arabia and much more. Remember, Roman Reigns reaches 1000 days as Champion the same day as King Of The Ring. How will this play into Dusty, err Cody Rhodes‘ chase for the Championship? Don Tony and Kevin Castle get into it.
Many thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed our return the last two shows. The response has been immense. So enjoy this special episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. We’ll do it again soon.
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 RESULTS:
NIGHT ONE:
- Austin Theory (c) def John Cena (United States Championship)
- Street Profits def Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders (Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match)
- Seth Rollins def Logan Paul
- Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch def Damage CTRL
- Rey Mysterio def Dominik Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley def Charlotte Flair (c) (New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion)
- Pat McAfee def The Miz
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def The Usos (New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)
NIGHT TWO:
- Brock Lesnar defeated Omos
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match)
- Gunther (c) def Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Championship)
- Bianca Belair (c) def Asuka (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)
- Shane McMahon vs The Miz went to a no-contest
- Snoop Dogg def The Miz
- Edge def “The Demon” Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell)
- Roman Reigns (c) def Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
How did Don Tony and Kevin Castle do with their Predictions? You can check out their WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions HERE:
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW w/DTKC online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW w/DTKC
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS w/DTKC
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE STILL ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!