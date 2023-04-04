WWE WrestleMania 39 Review & The Aftermath (Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show) Also Covered: Raw After WrestleMania; Road To Backlash And King/Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia; SmackDown Surprises; Vince McMahon Back In Creative; Killing A Few Rumors & More!

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show reunite once again! And this time, it’s for your WrestleMania 39 Review. In addition to the review, DTKC cover the important elements from the Raw after ‘Mania, the upcoming road to Backlash, King/Queen Of The Ring in Saudi Arabia and much more. Remember, Roman Reigns reaches 1000 days as Champion the same day as King Of The Ring. How will this play into Dusty, err Cody Rhodes‘ chase for the Championship? Don Tony and Kevin Castle get into it.

Many thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed our return the last two shows. The response has been immense. So enjoy this special episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. We’ll do it again soon.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 RESULTS:

NIGHT ONE:

Austin Theory (c) def John Cena (United States Championship)

Street Profits def Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders (Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match)

Seth Rollins def Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch def Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio def Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley def Charlotte Flair (c) (New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Pat McAfee def The Miz

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def The Usos (New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

NIGHT TWO:

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match)

Gunther (c) def Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Bianca Belair (c) def Asuka (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Shane McMahon vs The Miz went to a no-contest

Snoop Dogg def The Miz

Edge def “The Demon” Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell)

Roman Reigns (c) def Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

