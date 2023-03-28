Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 3/27/23 Post Show: Solo Sikoa Is Not Ready; Stacy Keibler Added To WWE Hall Of Fame; Cody Rhodes/World Title Rumor Killer; Free Agent Kairi Sane Open To WWE Return; This Week In Ratings; Vince McMahon Heading To Los Angeles; Raw Recap; NXT/AEW Dynamite Previews
WWE Raw Post Show (3/27/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 3/27/23 recap: Final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 39! Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa; Brock Lesnar/Omos Weigh-In; Gunther in action; Miz TV w/Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch; Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille added to Fatal 4-Way Match? & lots more
- Newest member of 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame revealed: Congratulations to Stacy Keibler!
- Vince McMahon to host potential buyers of WWE at WrestleMania 39 (Sausage)
- Vince McMahon reimburses WWE almost $18 Million to cover costs related to 2022 misconduct investigation
- WrestleMania 39: Updated lineup, latest news & rumors
- Kairi Sane, now a free agent, would welcome a return to WWE and reforming the Kabuki Warriors (w/Asuka)
- Rumor Killer: WWE replacing WWE Title with a custom Cody Rhodes American Nightmare themed title belt (pics)
- NXT 3/28/23 and AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 previews
- Programming Note: NXT Stand And Deliver Predictions will stream LIVE on YouTube Wednesday 3/29/23 at 10:05PM after AEW Dynamite
- This Week In Wrestling History (Season 2 Episode 13 preview)
- The Week In Ratings (3/17/23 – 3/24/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, and NJPW
🔥WrestleMania 39: Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show will stream LIVE Tuesday 3/28/23 on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony. This special DTKC Show episode will be released on http://www.DonTony.com Thursday morning 3/30/23 for everyone!
🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 3/27/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (3/27/23):
- Becky Lynch def Iyo Sky
- Street Profits, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders
- Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille def Michin & Candice LeRae (Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match)
- Rey Mysterio def Damian Priest by DQ
- Gunther def Dolph Ziggler
- Cody Rhodes def Solo Sikoa
WWE Main Event Results (3/27/23)
- Dexter Lumis def Odyssey Jones
- Dana Brooke def Elektra Lopez
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)