WWE Raw 3/27/23 Post Show: Solo Sikoa Is Not Ready; Stacy Keibler Added To WWE Hall Of Fame; Cody Rhodes/World Title Rumor Killer; Free Agent Kairi Sane Open To WWE Return; This Week In Ratings; Vince McMahon Heading To Los Angeles; Raw Recap; NXT/AEW Dynamite Previews

WWE Raw Post Show (3/27/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 3/27/23 recap: Final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 39! Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa; Brock Lesnar/Omos Weigh-In; Gunther in action; Miz TV w/Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch; Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille added to Fatal 4-Way Match? & lots more

Newest member of 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame revealed: Congratulations to Stacy Keibler!

Vince McMahon to host potential buyers of WWE at WrestleMania 39 (Sausage)

Vince McMahon reimburses WWE almost $18 Million to cover costs related to 2022 misconduct investigation

WrestleMania 39: Updated lineup, latest news & rumors

Kairi Sane, now a free agent, would welcome a return to WWE and reforming the Kabuki Warriors (w/Asuka)

Rumor Killer: WWE replacing WWE Title with a custom Cody Rhodes American Nightmare themed title belt (pics)

NXT 3/28/23 and AEW Dynamite 3/29/23 previews

Programming Note: NXT Stand And Deliver Predictions will stream LIVE on YouTube Wednesday 3/29/23 at 10:05PM after AEW Dynamite

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 2 Episode 13 preview)

The Week In Ratings (3/17/23 – 3/24/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, and NJPW

🔥WrestleMania 39: Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show will stream LIVE Tuesday 3/28/23 on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony. This special DTKC Show episode will be released on http://www.DonTony.com Thursday morning 3/30/23 for everyone!

🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 3/27/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 3/27/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE Raw Results (3/27/23):

Becky Lynch def Iyo Sky

Street Profits, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders

Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille def Michin & Candice LeRae (Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match)

Rey Mysterio def Damian Priest by DQ

Gunther def Dolph Ziggler

Cody Rhodes def Solo Sikoa

WWE Main Event Results (3/27/23)

Dexter Lumis def Odyssey Jones

Dana Brooke def Elektra Lopez

==================