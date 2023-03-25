Tags
The Don Tony Show 3/25/23: Rey Knocks Out Dom; Cena/Theory To Open WrestleMania; DTKC Hosting WrestleMania 39 Predictions Show; Cody vs Reigns WM39 Rumor Killer; CM Punk vs Meltzer/Moxley/Jericho; Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced; Bobby Lashley/LA Knight Still Set For WM39
The Don Tony Show (3/25/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SmackDown recap (3/24/23): Cody Rhodes vs Ludwig Keiser; Kevin Owens Show w/Sami Zayn; Gunther/Sheamus/Drew McIntyre Contract Signing; Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 is ON!
- Stupid Rumor killer: WWE still undecided on winner of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39
- John Cena vs Austin Theory announced as the opening match for WrestleMania 39 Night One
- Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal set for 3/31 SmackDown
- LA Knight & Bobby Lashley are still set for WrestleMania 39 despite being in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Ronda Rousey despite fractured elbow will be part of Fatal 4-Way Tag Match at WrestleMania 39
- Bobby Lashley/WrestleMania 39 appearance may mirror John Cena/WrestleMania 34
- WrestleMania 39: Current lineup (new matches added), plus news and rumors
- Stacy Keibler returns to twitter after six years to ‘reconnect’: Just in time for WWE HOF 2023?
- Interesting CM Punk/AEW news amongst a very divided locker room. Positive news hinting at fences being mended and new discussions is quickly muted by Elite Anti-Punk agenda tossing more tainted crumbs for the media pigeons. The latest news ends with CM Punk calling Dave Meltzer a liar over a new fictious story, Chris Jericho a stooge, and a claim Jon Moxley refused to lose to Punk.
- DT reveals the origin behind the ‘I Once Met Shawn Michaels….and had glorious sex across six continents’ story posted by CM Punk on Instagram (pics)
🔥WrestleMania 39: Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony And Kevin Castle will stream LIVE Tuesday 3/28/23 on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony. This episode will be released on http://www.DonTony.com Thursday morning 3/30/23 for everyone!
🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq
WWE SmackDown 3/24/23 Results:
- Cody Rhodes def Ludwig Keiser
- LA Knight def Rey Mysterio
- Shotzi & Natalya def Xia Li & Lacey Evans (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Qualifying Match)
- Gunther (c) def Butch (Non-Title Match)
