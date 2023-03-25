The Don Tony Show 3/25/23: Rey Knocks Out Dom; Cena/Theory To Open WrestleMania; DTKC Hosting WrestleMania 39 Predictions Show; Cody vs Reigns WM39 Rumor Killer; CM Punk vs Meltzer/Moxley/Jericho; Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced; Bobby Lashley/LA Knight Still Set For WM39

The Don Tony Show (3/25/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SmackDown recap (3/24/23): Cody Rhodes vs Ludwig Keiser; Kevin Owens Show w/Sami Zayn; Gunther/Sheamus/Drew McIntyre Contract Signing; Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 is ON!

Stupid Rumor killer: WWE still undecided on winner of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

John Cena vs Austin Theory announced as the opening match for WrestleMania 39 Night One

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal set for 3/31 SmackDown

LA Knight & Bobby Lashley are still set for WrestleMania 39 despite being in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Ronda Rousey despite fractured elbow will be part of Fatal 4-Way Tag Match at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley/WrestleMania 39 appearance may mirror John Cena/WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 39: Current lineup (new matches added), plus news and rumors

Stacy Keibler returns to twitter after six years to ‘reconnect’: Just in time for WWE HOF 2023?

Interesting CM Punk/AEW news amongst a very divided locker room. Positive news hinting at fences being mended and new discussions is quickly muted by Elite Anti-Punk agenda tossing more tainted crumbs for the media pigeons. The latest news ends with CM Punk calling Dave Meltzer a liar over a new fictious story, Chris Jericho a stooge, and a claim Jon Moxley refused to lose to Punk.

DT reveals the origin behind the ‘I Once Met Shawn Michaels….and had glorious sex across six continents’ story posted by CM Punk on Instagram (pics)

WWE SmackDown 3/24/23 Results:

Cody Rhodes def Ludwig Keiser

LA Knight def Rey Mysterio

Shotzi & Natalya def Xia Li & Lacey Evans (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Qualifying Match)

Gunther (c) def Butch (Non-Title Match)

