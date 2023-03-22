Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/22/23: FTR Teases AEW Exit On Dynamite; Tony Khan Rehashes AEW Bots/Haters Claim; NXT Stand And Deliver Updates; DT On IWC Behavior Towards Omega/Vikingo Match; Vickie Guerrero Posts Cryptic Message

Episode #169 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/22/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Leaving AEW? Title Match announced with stipulation FTR must leave AEW if they don’t defeat The Gunns for AEW Tag Team Titles. DT points out an interesting tidbit left out from this challenge

DT addresses IWC behavior towards Kenny Omega vs El Hijo del Vikingo ‘Dream Match’ announced for AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan back on Twitter pushing the narrative that a majority of AEW criticism are from bots and people who never liked AEW. Easy to make that claim when you avoid and ignore disgruntled fans who publicly supported AEW in the past

QT Marshall claims he’s seen too many talents lose opportunities due to those with influence creative a narrative that hurts someone’s career. What about those AEW refuses to hire for the same reason

Vickie Guerrero posts a cryptic message. While many think it’s a shot at AEW, DT believes it’s something entirely different

AEW Dynamite 3/22/23 results and Rampage (airing SAT 3/25/23 10PM EST) preview

As abrupt and rushed being ‘stripped’ of NXT Women’s Championship, reports are now Roxanne Perez is ‘medically cleared’.

DT anticipates the day Roxanne Perez turns heel which will be tremendous

NXT Stand And Deliver 2023: Several big matches updated plus latest news and rumors

Now add Dijak: Wes Lee picks 3 of the 4 participants we wanted in the match at Stand And Deliver

NXT 3/21/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 590K)

Impact Wrestling ‘Sacrifice’ PPV (3/24/23) Preview and Predictions

Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone!

Congratulations to Jason Solomonster, who just recorded his 800th episode of Solomonster Sounds Off. Here's to another 800!

