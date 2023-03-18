Tags
The Don Tony Show 3/18/23: Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens Back Together; Tribal Beating Coming For Cody; Undertaker Wants To Mentor Omos; John Cena Pisses Off IWC Over Latest Vince McMahon Comments; Wyatt vs Lashley Still On; THREE New Matches For WrestleMania 39; Kofi Undergoes Ankle Surgery
The Don Tony Show (3/18/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SmackDown recap (3/17/23): The Hug felt around the world: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens back together with help from Cody Rhodes; Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre finally set for WrestleMania 39; More Rey Mysterio trolling from Ex-Con Dom; Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley wild brawl; LA Knight one step closer to co-hosting WrestleMania 39 & more
- Wrestling news world claims Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley will close WrestleMania 39 Night One
- Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley still on for WrestleMania 39; segment for Raw planned
- THREE new matches announced for WrestleMania 39 including TWO Fatal 4-Way Matches
- John Cena speaks on Vince McMahon sexual allegations & IWC selective outrage is massive
- Is ‘Action Figure John Cena’ an actual playable WWE Superstar in WWE 2K23 video game? DT has the answer (pics)
- Great Muta announced for WWE Hall Of Fame…. Who will be the next 2023 HOF inductee?
- Omos living his best life: Receives high praise from Undertaker, WrestleMania 39 against Brock, and is getting married!
- Best wishes go out to Kofi Kingston, who underwent ankle surgery
- Besides Backlash 5/6/23, Puerto Rico will also host WWE Friday Night SmackDown 5/5/23
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 3/17/23 Results:
- Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley def Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega
- Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def Tegan Nox & Emma (Fatal 4-Way Qualifier For WM39)
- Xavier Woods def LA Knight
- Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus went to no-contest (Both face Gunther for IC Title at WrestleMania 39)
AEW Rampage 3/17/23 Results:
- Powerhouse Hobbs def Rey Fenix (TNT Championship)
- Taya Valkyrie def Eva Lawless
- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def Bollywood Boyz
- Daniel Garcia def Brody King
==================
====
====
====
===============
