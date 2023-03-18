The Don Tony Show 3/18/23: Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens Back Together; Tribal Beating Coming For Cody; Undertaker Wants To Mentor Omos; John Cena Pisses Off IWC Over Latest Vince McMahon Comments; Wyatt vs Lashley Still On; THREE New Matches For WrestleMania 39; Kofi Undergoes Ankle Surgery

The Don Tony Show (3/18/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SmackDown recap (3/17/23): The Hug felt around the world: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens back together with help from Cody Rhodes; Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre finally set for WrestleMania 39; More Rey Mysterio trolling from Ex-Con Dom; Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley wild brawl; LA Knight one step closer to co-hosting WrestleMania 39 & more

Wrestling news world claims Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley will close WrestleMania 39 Night One

Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley still on for WrestleMania 39; segment for Raw planned

THREE new matches announced for WrestleMania 39 including TWO Fatal 4-Way Matches

John Cena speaks on Vince McMahon sexual allegations & IWC selective outrage is massive

Is ‘Action Figure John Cena’ an actual playable WWE Superstar in WWE 2K23 video game? DT has the answer (pics)

Great Muta announced for WWE Hall Of Fame…. Who will be the next 2023 HOF inductee?

Omos living his best life: Receives high praise from Undertaker, WrestleMania 39 against Brock, and is getting married!

Best wishes go out to Kofi Kingston, who underwent ankle surgery

Besides Backlash 5/6/23, Puerto Rico will also host WWE Friday Night SmackDown 5/5/23

WWE SmackDown 3/17/23 Results:

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley def Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def Tegan Nox & Emma (Fatal 4-Way Qualifier For WM39)

Xavier Woods def LA Knight

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus went to no-contest (Both face Gunther for IC Title at WrestleMania 39)

AEW Rampage 3/17/23 Results:

Powerhouse Hobbs def Rey Fenix (TNT Championship)

Taya Valkyrie def Eva Lawless

Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def Bollywood Boyz

Daniel Garcia def Brody King

