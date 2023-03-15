Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/15/23: AEW Four Pillars: Fatal 4-Way Coming For AEW World Title; Roxanne Perez Stripped Of NXT Title; DTKC Show Announcement; Taya Valkyrie Signs w/AEW; Saraya Fined For Using ‘Dirty Word’ On Dynamite; NXT Stand And Deliver News & Rumors; TV Results

Episode #168 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/15/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Roxanne Perez stripped of NXT Women’s Title due to not ‘being medically cleared’ just seven days after Title defense. Ladder Match at Stand and Deliver to crown NXT Women’s Champion. Don Tony attempts to make sense out of this hot mess.

AEW teases battle between Four Pillars of AEW: MJF vs Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara vs Jungle Boy

AEW announces Forbidden Door II PPV for June 25, 2023 in Toronto Ontario Canada

NXT Stand And Deliver 2023: Several big matches added plus latest news and rumors

Taya Valkyrie officially signs with AEW, appears on Dynamite and confronts Jade Cargill

Interesting story about Nicole Matthews (opponent of Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite)

Saraya fined by AEW for using a ‘dirty word’ during AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg Canada renames Chris Jericho’s childhood street to ‘Chris Jericho Way’ (pics)

AEW Dynamite 3/15/23 results and AEW Rampage 3/17/23 preview

Bryan Danielson goes home: Strategic move by AEW to avoid addressing his Blackpool Combat Club members recent change in attitude.

NXT 3/14/23 results and TV rating (Last week: 624K)

Buyers Remorse? Reelz continues to pull commercial spots for MLW Underground (current TV deal expires April 11, 2023)

🔥Programming Note: DON TONY vs KEVIN CASTLE: PATREON FORBIDDEN DOOR 3/14/23 episode will be available for EVERYONE Thursday 3PM EST at http://www.DonTony,com. It’s the first time DTKC Show returns after several years!

AEW Dynamite 3/15/23 Results:

Blackpool Combat Club vs Hangman Page & Dark Order

Jade Cargill (c) def Nicole Matthews (TBS Championship)

Orange Cassidy (c) def Jeff Jarrett (All Atlantic Championship)

House Of Black def Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite (AEW Trios Championship)

NXT 3/14/23 Results:

Gallus (c) def Pretty Deadly (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Zoey Stark def Sol Ruca (NXT Women’s Championship Qualifier Match)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (Number 1 Contenders Match for NXT Women’s Championship)

Dabba-Kato def Apollo Crews

Gigi Dolin def Kiana James (NXT Women’s Championship Qualifier Match)

