The Don Tony Show 3/11/23: WWE/Hall Of Fame/NXT News; SmackDown Review; WrestleMania 39 News; Puerto Rico & Bad Bunny To Host WWE Backlash; Liv Morgan Goes Viral @ Knicks Game; Trish Stratus/Solo Sikoa Click Bait; Should Gambling On WWE Matches Be Legalized?

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SmackDown (3/10/23): Jey Uso explains why he turned on Sami Zayn.. Cody Rhodes/Sami Zayn brawl w/Usos while Roman Reigns is conspicuously MIA.. Gunther’ Road To WrestleMania 39 takes scenic route.. Dominik spoils Rey Mysterio’ WWE HOF announcement.. Is the Rhea Ripley/Charlotte Flair feud missing something?

Who should induct Rey Mysterio into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame? DT thinks Konnan and/or Edge

Who contacted Mick Foley to induct them into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame? DT’s wild guess: Melina

Puerto Rico & Bad Bunny To Host WWE Backlash (May 6, 2023)

Funny story behind viral video of Liv Morgan attending NY Knicks Basketball Game (video)

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is set to take place on Night 1 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

Latest click bait claims Trish Stratus turning heel and Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns shortly after WrestleMania 39

Should states legalize gambling on scripted WWE matches and storylines?

Latest news on Sarray (NXT) officially gone from WWE

‘Local Medical Facility’ are the new dirty words for WWE (pics)

WWE SmackDown 3/10/23 Results:

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus def LA Knight, Karrion Kross and Xavier Woods (Fatal 5-Way)

Judgement Day def Legado Del Fantasma

Viking Raiders def Ricochet & Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair (c) def Shotzi (Non-Title Match)

AEW Rampage 3/10/23 Results:

Sammy Guevara def Action Andretti

The Acclaimed def Starboy Charlie & Jack Cartwheel

Konosuke Takeshita def Preston Vance

Riho def Nyla Rose

