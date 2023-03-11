Tags
The Don Tony Show 3/11/23: WWE/Hall Of Fame/NXT News; SmackDown Review; WrestleMania 39 News; Puerto Rico & Bad Bunny To Host WWE Backlash; Liv Morgan Goes Viral @ Knicks Game; Trish Stratus/Solo Sikoa Click Bait; Should Gambling On WWE Matches Be Legalized?
The Don Tony Show (3/11/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
-
WWE SmackDown (3/10/23): Jey Uso explains why he turned on Sami Zayn.. Cody Rhodes/Sami Zayn brawl w/Usos while Roman Reigns is conspicuously MIA.. Gunther’ Road To WrestleMania 39 takes scenic route.. Dominik spoils Rey Mysterio’ WWE HOF announcement.. Is the Rhea Ripley/Charlotte Flair feud missing something?
- Who should induct Rey Mysterio into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame? DT thinks Konnan and/or Edge
- Who contacted Mick Foley to induct them into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame? DT’s wild guess: Melina
- Puerto Rico & Bad Bunny To Host WWE Backlash (May 6, 2023)
- Funny story behind viral video of Liv Morgan attending NY Knicks Basketball Game (video)
- Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is set to take place on Night 1 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.
- Latest click bait claims Trish Stratus turning heel and Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns shortly after WrestleMania 39
- Should states legalize gambling on scripted WWE matches and storylines?
- Latest news on Sarray (NXT) officially gone from WWE
- ‘Local Medical Facility’ are the new dirty words for WWE (pics)
- Cheap Plug: Patreon Forbidden Door: Don Tony vs Kevin Castle announced for 3/14/23 Patreon Live episode! (http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony)
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 3/10/23 Results:
- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus def LA Knight, Karrion Kross and Xavier Woods (Fatal 5-Way)
- Judgement Day def Legado Del Fantasma
- Viking Raiders def Ricochet & Braun Strowman
- Charlotte Flair (c) def Shotzi (Non-Title Match)
AEW Rampage 3/10/23 Results:
- Sammy Guevara def Action Andretti
- The Acclaimed def Starboy Charlie & Jack Cartwheel
- Konosuke Takeshita def Preston Vance
- Riho def Nyla Rose
==================
====
====
====
===============
