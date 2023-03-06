Tags
WWE Raw 3/6/23 Post Show: Death Hug: Jey Uso Turns On Sami Zayn; John Cena/Austin Theory Confrontation; Reasons Vince McMahon Attended Raw; Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul Set; Mustafa Ali Repackaged; Solo Sikoa Gets Married; Paul Heyman Praises Sami; Week In Ratings
WWE Raw Post Show (3/6/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
-
WWE Raw 3/6/23 recap: Death Hug: Jey Uso breaks Sami’s heart 💔.. John Cena/Austin Theory and Seth Rollins/Logan Paul with 🔥 confrontations.. Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, Lita appear.. Edge ruins Finn Balor’s party
- Don Tony makes the argument why Jey Uso is his pick as the MVP of The Bloodline storyline
- DT discusses the reasons Vince McMahon was at Raw; and none had to do with creative
- WrestleMania 39: Several huge matches added, latest news and rumors
- What do you think about the repackaged Mustafa Ali? (video)
- WWE King/Queen Of The Ring officially announced for 5/27 (SAT) in Saudi Arabia
- Liv Morgan walks the Red Carpet at Scream 6 Movie premiere in NYC (pics)
- Paul Heyman speaks on Sami Zayn, working with The Bloodline & praise for seizing the moment
- Ronda Rousey injury update and current status for WrestleMania 39
- Congratulations to Solo Sikoa who got married last week (pics)
- NXT Roadblock (3/7/23) preview
- WWE/FOCO Mystery Box opened (Undertaker Bighead) and given away (Guess The WWE Raw Rating Contest)
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E10) preview: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus strip & bark like a dog.. Triple H’s dog is run over by a limo?.. Mick Foley’s ear severed.. Yes Moment Occupies Raw.. Austin vs Hogan in the ring.. Kevin Owens vs Goldberg.. Y2AJ split.. Goldust looks up Roddy Piper’s skirt and lots more! (pics)
- The Week In Ratings (2/24/23 – 3/3/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, NJPW & Impact Wrestling including High & Low points for each show
WWE Raw Results (3/6/23):
- Kevin Owens def Solo Sikoa by DQ
- Bianca Belair (c) def Carmella (Non-Title Match)
- Omos def Dolph Ziggler
- Johnny Gargano def Finn Balor
- Piper Niven def Nikki Cross
- Chad Gable def Baron Corbin
- Sami Zayn def Jimmy Uso
WWE Main Event Results (3/6/23)
- Carmelo Hayes def Akira Tozawa
- The OC (Gallows & Anderson) def Maximum Male Models
