Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/5/23: WWE HOF Inductees Announced Together; Gunther Winning KOR & Facing Cody Rhodes For WWE Title; AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles; Bellas/AEW; House Of Black Win Tag Titles
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (3/5/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE should take a page from MLB, NBA, NFL, hold a press conference and announce all 2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees at the same time
- Cody Rhodes vs Gunther for WWE Championship: WWE should award King Of Ring winner WWE Title shot and have Gunther win KOR
- Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns initial Face To Face was excellent, but the mutual respect will abruptly change leading into WrestleMania 39
- DT doesn’t like the idea of adding Rikishi to the Usos storyline prior to WrestleMania 39
- Could Kofi Kingston’s injury open up a great opportunity for Xavier Woods?
- Should MJF vs Bryan Danielson have been a No DQ/Street Fight instead of a 60 min Iron Man Match?
- Nikki & Brie Bella backstage at AEW Revolution and many fans want Tony Khan to sign them
- DT explains why Tony Khan will announce AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles in 2023
- Predicting what would happen if Vince McMahon and Tony Khan bumped into each other at a mutually attended event
- Andy Kaufman and Cyndi Lauper should both be inducted in 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame
- Grayson Waller is on the fast track to WWE main roster and winning multiple Championships
- Thoughts on Cardi B’s interest in pro wrestling and her list of favorites
- Over/Under how many prisoners make Alex Murdaugh their Paw Paw
- Reelz once again pulls all MLW advertising from On Patrol Live weekend shows
- Kurt Angle or Bryan Danielson: Choose your Dream Match opponent for Bret Hart
- House Of Black winning AEW Trios Titles is awesome. But how long will their reign last?
- Which of these Samoan Dynasty members should have been WWE World Champion: Jimmy Snuka, Peter Maivia, Rikishi, Umaga, Tonga Kid, Afa, Sika.
- Plus: Cody Rhodes vs Kenny Omega in WWE.. Favorite wrestling toys growing up.. Some AEW Revolution live reaction.. Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone’s work in WCW.. DT’s one regret from podcast and hotline days and lots more
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
