Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/1/23: AEW Revolution PPV Predictions; Savage Opportunity Missed On Dynamite; NXT Roadblock Preview; HBK/Grayson Waller Confrontation; Hobbs/AEW Referees/Ladder Controversy; More NXT Stars Getting Look On WWE Supershow; ROH Tapes First Set Of Honor Club Matches
Episode #166 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/1/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Revolution 2023 Preview and Predictions (Eight Matches Announced)
- Savage opportunity missed between Christian Cage and Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite
- DT defends AEW referees’ involvement during Powerhouse Hobbs/Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match win
- AEW Dynamite 3/1/23 results and AEW Rampage 3/3/23 preview
- US/Canada Movie Theatres offering AEW Revolution; full details and an interesting omission from press release
- Wrestling news media only clears up part of Kenny Omega’ AEW Contract situation
- Ring of Honor holds its first Honor Club TV Tapings and DT gives them an early Thumbs Up
- Is ROH Honor Club worth the $9.99 monthly subscription price? DT says yes and explains why
- NXT Roadblock Preview & Predictions (Five matches plus Shawn Michaels/Grayson Waller confrontation)
- NXT 2/28/22 results and TV rating (Last week: 589K)
- WWE reaction to Zoey Stark/WWE Supershow appearances; another NXT star to get a main roster look
- Winner of Nikkita Lyons signed photo contest announced and new Gigi Dolin signed pic contest
AEW Dynamite 3/1/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Big Bill (All Atlantic Championship)
- Powerhouse Hobbs won Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (Earns TNT Title shot on 3/8 Dynamite)
- Chris Jericho def Peter Avalon
- Hook (c) def Matt Hardy (FTW Championship)
- Riho def Toni Storm
- Danhausen & Orange Cassidy won Casino Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to Tag Team Title Match at AEW Revolution)
NXT 2/28/23 Results:
- Wes Lee (c) def Nathan Frazer (North American Championship Open Challenge)
- Indus Sher def Briggs & Jensen
- Meiko Satomura def Zoey Stark
- Sol Ruca def Elektra Lopez
- Tiffany Stratton def Katana Chance
- Axiom def Hank Walker
- Carmelo Hayes def Tyler Bate
