Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/15/23: Grayson Waller vs Shawn Michaels? Konnan ‘Racial Jokes’ About Takeshita; Final NXT Chapter For Bron; Athena MIA From AEW TV; MLW Lawsuit vs WWE On Life Support

Episode #164 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (2/15/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Addressing those pushing for Grayson Waller vs Shawn Michaels at NXT Stand And Deliver 2023

NXT fans continue to turn on Bron Breakker NXT Title Reign; Carmelo Hayes is their new choice

NXT 2/14/22 results & TV rating (Last week: 562K)

Bron Breakker vs Jinder Mahal for NXT Championship set for NXT 2/21/23 episode

WWE announces NXT Roadblock & Title Match for Tuesday 3/7/23

Konnan criticizes Konosuke Takeshita for doing Eddie Guerrero Frog Splash on 2/8/23 Dynamite from El Paso, TX, then later claimed it was a joke

Several wrestlers including Miro fire back at Konnan for Takeshita remarks

AEW Dynamite 2/15/23 results and AEW Rampage 2/17/23 preview

Ring Of Hypocrisy comes out to play about Athena M.I.A from AEW TV for over 4 months

AEW Revolution 2023 PPV: New matches added, news and rumors

MLW Underground 2/14/22 results & TV rating (Last week: 79K)

MLW lawsuit against WWE is not dead yet but on it’s last legs: Latest news & details

Wrestling world mourns and celebrates the life and career of Jerry Jarrett (RIP)

=======

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/15/23 Episode 164 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/15/23 Episode 164

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/15/23 Episode 164

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/15/23 Episode 164 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

AEW Dynamite 2/15/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli def Rush & Preston Vance (Texas Tornado Tag Team Match)

Mark Briscoe def Josh Woods

Jungle Boy Jack Perry def Brian Cage

Hangman Adam Page def Kip Sabian

Ruby Soho def Britt Baker and Toni Storm

NXT 2/14/23 Results:

Tyler Bate def Grayson Waller

Tiffany Stratton def Thea Hail

Axiom def Damon Kemp

Wes Lee (c) def Von Wagner (North American Championship Open Challenge)

Charlie Dempsey def Hank Walker (with Drew Gulak)

Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura def Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)