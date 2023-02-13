Tags
WWE Raw 2/13/23 Post Show: Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn Face To Face; Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley Contract Signing; Austin Theory Rumor Killer; Elimination Chamber News; Omos Babyface Turn; MLW Lawsuit Against WWE Dismissed; Week In TV Ratings
WWE Raw Post Show (2/13/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 2/13/23 recap: Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley Contract Signing.. Sami Zayn calls out Cody Rhodes.. The Miz trolls Seth Rollins (and his Papa Smurf boots!) about Logan Paul.. Bianca vs Becky vs Bayley.. Women’s Elimination Chamber participants in action
- Bobby Who becomes Bobby Boo: Will Lashley rejoining Hurt Business spell a babyface turn for Omos?
- Rumor Killer: ‘Massive Spoiler’ about Austin Theory and Elimination Chamber
- Discussion: What should be the WWE future for Baron Corbin?
- Maxxine Dupri continues to push the buttons of Otis (pics)
- WWE Elimination Chamber news & rumors: Will Cody Rhodes appear at Elimination Chamber?
- Federal Court dismisses MLW’s Anti-Trust lawsuit against WWE. DT gives props to WWE for not offering a settlement. Could and should WWE attempt to recoup ‘Court’ costs from MLW?
- NXT 2/14/23 preview: Jacy Jayne segment, Wes Lee Open Challenge Meiko Satomura, Tiffany Straton, Roxanne Perez in action, Bron Breakker appears
- AEW 2/15/23 preview: Moxley/Claudio vs Rush/Vance; Briscoe/Woods, Cage/Perry, Storm/Soho/Baker, MJF & Wardlow appear)
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E7) preview, brought to you by Bianca Belair’s Raw pre-match outfit (video)
- The Week In Ratings (2/3/23 – 2/10/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling & NJPW including Highest & Lowest Ratings for each show
Programming Note: WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony streams LIVE Friday 2/17/23 at 10:05PM EST following WWE SmackDown on FOX
WWE Raw Results (2/13/23):
- Finn Balor & Damian Priest def Street Profits
- Piper Niven def Michin
- Cody Rhodes def Baron Corbin
- Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella def Liv Morgan, Natalya & Raquel Rodriguez
- Bronson Reed def Mustafa Ali
- Rick Boogs def The Miz
- Bianca Belair (c) def Bayley and Becky Lynch (Non-Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (2/13/23)
- Wendy Choo def Dana Brooke
- Bron Breakker def Akira Tozawa
