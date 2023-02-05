Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 2/5/23: Matt Riddle vs Solo Sikoa; Will Mark Briscoe Return To AEW TV? Turn On Me Daddy Ass! NXT Stars To WWE Main Roster; Tony D’Angelo Hits The Plateau; NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (2/5/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

How Matt Riddle will be brought back and used on WWE TV upon his upcoming return

Will we see Mark Briscoe wrestle again on AEW Television again in 2023?

Explaining why WWE sale could be taken off the market if a sale doesn’t occur by a certain date

Addressing IWC’s preconceived notions of Matt Riddle dating someone in the adult film industry

Quick thoughts on NXT Vengeance Day which was arguably their best event since 2020

Looking at Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Championship future, Chance/Carter, Toxic Attraction, Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller to the main roster, and Tony ‘Angelo hitting a plateau in NXT

Addressing the ill advised idea by many that NXT should tour & remain away WWE Performance enter

Logical reason why AEW is not buying WWE even at a discounted price

DT explains why Swerve Strickland (sadly) will never headline an AEW PPV

Plus: Billy Gunn turning on The Acclaimed.. Liv Morgan’s imminent WWE future.. Wes Lee vs Dragon Lee.. British Bulldog married to The Warlord and more!

Plus: DT loves Karma.. ProWrestlingTees on the verge of a big shipping problem? and more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP52) 2/5/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP52) 2/5/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP52) 2/5/2023