Don Tony vs Misha Montana Podcast Forbidden Door IV: Relationship w/Matt Riddle & Allegations Of Abuse/Assault; Working In Adult Movie Industry; Xtreme Pro Wrestling; Recent Stroke & Heart Surgery; Challenges/Dangers To OnlyFans & XXX Newbies & Much More!

The Podcast Forbidden Door (special episode of The Don Tony Show, brought to you by Blue Wire) has opened in a way no one including Don Tony ever expected. Two totally different worlds collide as Don Tony went one on one with Misha Montana: Award Winning Adult Film Star, producer, Xtreme Pro Wrestling personality, speaker, advocate, counselor, and oh yeah – Matt Riddle’s Girlfriend 😎. Speaking of Matt Riddle (for our wrestling fans), everything is addressed head-on. From their current relationship, allegations of abuse and assault, origins of the Co*aine & Molly (E*stasy/MDMA) reports made by ‘ringsiders’, social media toxicity, and the odd behavior of a few disgruntled Dumpster Fires 🔥.

Note: For obvious reasons, we did not reveal when Matt Riddle will return to WWE TV. But we will tell you here that it is happening very soon; in fact sooner than most think.

This is not an interview, but rather a friendly, down to earth, candid conversation. Fun stories are told, laughs are shared, knowledge is dropped, and serious discussions are had that many of you will relate with. Almost everyone will take something of substance from this episode.

In addition to the above, Misha speaks about the difficulties and challenges being involved in the Adult film industry: Family & friends disowning her & negative stigma from the public for being in the industry. Difficulties having a one-on-one relationship. Even dealing with her 7-Year-old son battling Cerebral Palsy, bullied and mocked for having a parent involved in adult movies.

A Documentary that was being filmed about her movie career in 2021 took a wild turn as Misha suffered a Stroke and had Heart Surgery for undisclosed PFO (hole in a heart). Misha talks about what happened and how she deals with medical complications even today.

The coolest part of this conversation details how Misha is now an advocate and counselor for others who are dealing with the same battles, obstacles & complications she has dealt with. Misha is also involved with charity drives to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Coming up in 2023, Misha will be part of a new Reality TV show on the Dosh App produced by Ray J. And she will be involved in some horror films. You can check out some links to her pages over at https://allmylinks.com/mishamontana. Some sites require 18+ ages only.

Many thanks to Misha Montana for coming on. If you are dealing with anything mentioned above, you can always reach out to Misha by emailing. Feel free to post a comment or any followup questions in the ‘comments’ section. We welcome everyone’s feedback and hope you enjoyed this episode. (Original airdate: 2/4/23)

