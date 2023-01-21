Tags
The Don Tony Show 1/21/23: Vince McMahon Pays Hush $$$ To Rita Marie; Uplifting Pugh Family Update; Sami Zayn Diss At Raw 30? Audio Dive: Tony Khan Kinda Talks WWE Sale Interest & Stephanie McMahon; Audio Dive: Nick Khan Talks Stephanie/Vince/Rita Marie/AEW/ Shad Khan & ‘The Kid’
The Don Tony Show (1/21/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
VINCE MCMAHON agrees to pay Millions to former WWF Rita Marie Chatterton to settle accusations of sexual assault from 1986. The Adult Survivors Act passed by New York in 2022 temporarily removed the statute of limitations and allowed Chatterton to pursue a civil suit against McMahon. After predicting this hush money payment (on 12/17/22 DTS podcast), Don Tony received interesting info not yet public (as of this episode recording) about the settlement. McMahon lawyer Jerry McDevitt claims the settlement was to solely avoid litigation costs. Based on info DT received, his statement is not 100% complete. DT details when the settlement was actually made. This ties in with the original Board Of Directors unanimous vote AGAINST Vince McMahon in December 2022 and the unanimous vote FOR Vince McMahon in January 2023.
NICK KHAN pissed off many among the elite wrestling media and fans. During an appearance last week on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Khan made some fascinating comments about AEW, Tony Khan & Shad Khan. Remember Dixie Carter’s ‘Cash Flow Positive’ remarks from 2013? DT has discussed that many times over the years. Nick Khan pretty much channeled his inner Dixie Carter during this interview and labels Tony Khan of doing the very same about AEW.
To further fan the angry flames of many, Nick Khan talks Vince McMahon‘s return, and defends Vince’ past sexual indiscretions. Or did he? ‘Modern day rules should apply to modern day” is the line many are using for Click Bait. Listen to Nick Khan’s comments and you be the judge.
TONY KHAN also made some entertaining comments this week appearing on The Maggie and Perloff Show. When asked if he and Shad Khan are interested in buying WWE, Tony Khan channels his inner Dixie Carter. In classic Dixie style, TK provides an answer that may require us smoking a funny cigarette to better understand. DT will share TK’s audio remarks during this episode.
In addition to the topics above, DT also discusses WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage (1/20/23) results, Royal Rumble updates, 30th Anniversary Raw preview with a huge Sami Zayn diss coming?
DT discusses IWC and Elite Media reaction to Warner Media refusing to allow Jay Briscoe Tribute and celebration on AEW Dynamite & Rampage. This episode does open with some very uplifting updates about Jay Briscoe’s two daughters and $$ raised for the Pugh Family.
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 1/20/23 Results:
- LA Knight def Greg Jones
- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def VIking Raiders
- Hit Row def Los Lotharios
- Imperium def Brawling Brutes
- Legado del Fantasma def Maximum Male Models
AEW Rampage 1/20/23 Results:
- Jungle Boy def Ethan Page
- Brian Cage def Willie Mack
- Jade Cargill & Leila Gray def Jaina & Jordyn Vanity
- Action Andretti def Daniel Garcia
==================
====
====
====
===============
