The Don Tony Show 12/31/22: Uncle Howdy = Vincent (ROH)? Charlotte Flair Wins WWE Women’s Title; Don West Passes Away At 59; AAA/WWE Forbidden Door Opening? William Regal Says Goodbye To AEW; Sasha Banks Filmed In Japan
The Don Tony Show (12/31/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy and Happy New Year!
Some Topics Discussed:
- Don West passes away at 59 after battling brain cancer 🙏
- Exclusive: Triple H finalizing AAA & WWE working relationship that will begin at or shortly after Royal Rumble?
- Uncle Howdy gets a new wrestling mask: Is it Bo Dallas? Or is it former ROH star Vincent?
- Bray Wyatt injury update; will ‘face’ LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in a ‘Pitch Black Match”
- WWE SmackDown 12/30/22 results: John Cena & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn.. Charlotte Flair wins SmackDown Women’s Title; Drew McIntyre returns; Uncle Howdy attacks Bray Wyatt
- Charlotte Flair is far from the only person to win a Championship upon their WWE return
- William Regal pens eloquent farewell thank you message to AEW
- Elite EVPs toss news media crumbs to try & silence latest fan buzz about CM Punk & wanting AEW return
- Sasha ‘Sausage’ confirmed: Sasha Banks back in Japan & New Year’s surprise coming
- AEW Rampage 12/30/22 quick results
- Ratings: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash (Last week: 957K) & NXT 12/27/22 (Last Week: 705K)
- Follow-up to 12/24/22 rant on House Of Black already back to ‘Elite’ mediocrity
WWE SmackDown 12/30/22 Results:
- Solo Sikoa def Sheamus
- Ronda Rousey (c) def Raquel Rodriguez (SmackDown Women’s Championship)
- Charlotte Flair def Ronda Rousey (c) (New SmackDown Women’s Champion)
- John Cena & Kevin Owens def Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
AEW Rampage 12/30/22 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Trent Beretta (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)
- Kip Sabian def Atiba
- Jade Cargill (c) def Kiera Hogan (TBS Championship)
- Swerve Strickland def Wheeler Yuta
