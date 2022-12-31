The Don Tony Show 12/31/22: Uncle Howdy = Vincent (ROH)? Charlotte Flair Wins WWE Women’s Title; Don West Passes Away At 59; AAA/WWE Forbidden Door Opening? William Regal Says Goodbye To AEW; Sasha Banks Filmed In Japan

The Don Tony Show (12/31/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy and Happy New Year!

Some Topics Discussed:

Don West passes away at 59 after battling brain cancer 🙏

Exclusive: Triple H finalizing AAA & WWE working relationship that will begin at or shortly after Royal Rumble?

Uncle Howdy gets a new wrestling mask: Is it Bo Dallas? Or is it former ROH star Vincent?

Bray Wyatt injury update; will ‘face’ LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in a ‘Pitch Black Match”

WWE SmackDown 12/30/22 results: John Cena & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn.. Charlotte Flair wins SmackDown Women’s Title; Drew McIntyre returns; Uncle Howdy attacks Bray Wyatt

Charlotte Flair is far from the only person to win a Championship upon their WWE return

William Regal pens eloquent farewell thank you message to AEW

Elite EVPs toss news media crumbs to try & silence latest fan buzz about CM Punk & wanting AEW return

Sasha ‘Sausage’ confirmed: Sasha Banks back in Japan & New Year’s surprise coming

AEW Rampage 12/30/22 quick results

Ratings: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash (Last week: 957K) & NXT 12/27/22 (Last Week: 705K)

Follow-up to 12/24/22 rant on House Of Black already back to ‘Elite’ mediocrity

🎆Don Tony will be streaming ‘Countdown To 2023‘ LIVE Saturday night (12/31/22), New Year’s Eve starting at 10PM EST. Live Link: https://youtu.be/4uJ0q4NujrY

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 12/31/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/31/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/31/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/31/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 12/30/22 Results:

Solo Sikoa def Sheamus

Ronda Rousey (c) def Raquel Rodriguez (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Charlotte Flair def Ronda Rousey (c) (New SmackDown Women’s Champion)

John Cena & Kevin Owens def Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn

AEW Rampage 12/30/22 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Trent Beretta (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

Kip Sabian def Atiba

Jade Cargill (c) def Kiera Hogan (TBS Championship)

Swerve Strickland def Wheeler Yuta

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)