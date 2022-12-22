Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 12/22/2022: Grading Pro Wrestling, Tony Khan & Triple H For 2022; Fantasy WarGames Match; Sasha Banks WWE Walkout From 2019; Cena vs Theory At WM39; If Hulk Hogan Never Wrestled?
Q&A With Don Tony (EP77) 12/22/22, hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Grading Tony Khan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Corgan & Scott D’Amore’s performance for 2022
- Was 2022 one of the better years for pro wrestling in recent memory?
- Grading Bray Wyatt / LA Knight feud and predicting how and when the feud concludes
- A Genie gives you the ability to wrestle like a pro for one night: Who do you face in the ring?
- Comparing the IWC reaction to Sasha Banks’ WWE walkouts from 2019 and 2022
- Where, when, and how will WWE begin the feud between Austin Theory and John Cena?
- Why WWE has yet to put Bam Bam Bigelow and Psycho Sid Vicious into WWE Hall Of Fame
- What if Hulk Hogan quit wrestling before making it big in 1980’s with WWE or even AWA?
- Pick your ultimate dream 5 vs 5 WarGames matches
- New Hart Foundation, Bushwackers, Beverly Brothers. High Energy… Which WWF tag teams should have had at least one Title reign?
- With Karl Anderson appearing at Wrestle Kingdom, will we see any NJPW stars on WWE TV?
- Reason why DT avoids getting into which current wrestlers who deserve to be released
- Examples how wrestling sites research news & information
- What food is on your dinner table Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
- At what age did you stop believing Santa Claus was a real person?
- Plus: Awesome Kong vs Aja Kong in AEW.. Illegal streams’ effect on ratings & PPV buyrates.. Junkyard Dog & Captain Lou Albano.. Growing Up Don Tony.. Christmas related questions and more!
- Note: Your next Q&A w/Don Tony mailbag will stream on Thursday January 5, 2023
