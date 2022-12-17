Tags
The Don Tony Show 12/17/22: Rita Marie & CA Woman Demand Millions From Vince McMahon; Is Uncle Howdy Really Uncle Harper? John Cena Returns To WWE Ring; Latest Sasha Banks Rumors & Mandy Rose News
The Don Tony Show (12/17/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- DT explains why The Adult Survivors Act and Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act of 2022 will cause lots of agida for Vince McMahon in 2023 and prove the ‘WWE comeback’ rumors are 100% Bullsh**
- Former WWF Referee Rita Marie Chatterton demands $11.75M from Vince McMahon for alleged sexual assault in 1986
- California spa employee also demanding millions from Vince McMahon for alleged sexual assault in 2011
- John Cena & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn announced for 12/30/22 WWE SmackDown
- WWE SmackDown 12/16/22 quick recap: Uncle Howdy AND Bray Wyatt appear together? Roman Reigns & Bloodline, GUNTHER vs Ricochet for IC Title, Sky/Kai vs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Tag Title Match, Xia Li turns for 17th time & more
- AEW Rampage 12/16/22 quick recap: Moxley vs Guevara; Britt Baker, Dustin Rhodes and Wardlow in action
- WWE now selling replica Uncle Howdy replica masks (pics)
- More on Mandy Rose’ exit from WWE
- Latest Sasha Banks rumors regarding her 2023 WWE & non-WWE future
🙏GoFundMe link for Barry Windham: http://www.tinyurl.com/HelpBarry
WWE SmackDown 12/16/22 Results:
- Iyo Sky (c) & Dakota Kai (c) def Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox (Women’s Tag Team Title Match)
- GUNTHER (c) def Ricochet (IC Title Match)
- Hit Row def Legado Del Fantasma & Viking Raiders (#1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Titles)
AEW Rampage 12/16/22 Results:
- Jon Moxley def Sammy Guevara
- Britt Baker def Skye Blue
- Wardlow def Exodus Prime
- Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Chuck Taylor & Trent def Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, Butcher & Blade
