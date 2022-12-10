The Don Tony Show 12/10/22: Bray Wyatt On Barry Windham Heart Attack (Audio); EVPs Target Miro; Kurt Angle Match at WrestleMania 39? Sasha Banks To NJPW; John Cena / Royal Rumble

The Don Tony Show (12/10/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Bray Wyatt emotional update on Barry Windham, his heart attack, current condition and Go Fund Me details (Audio)

EVPs toss breadcrumbs at the news pigeons in attempt to lower fan criticism over AEW use of Miro

DT updates 11/7/22 discussion on Sasha Banks appearing in Japan, Wrestle Kingdom 17, and if it’s a long-term deal

John Cena to appear on final WWE SmackDown of 2022: Will he enter the 2023 Royal Rumble?

Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson milk bath to Alpha Academy leading to WrestleMania 39 Match?

WWE SmackDown 12/10/22 quick recap: Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration; Lots of tag team wrestling

AEW Rampage 12/10/22 quick recap: Moxley vs Takeshita; Orange Cassidy & Hikaru Shida in action

Veer Mahaan injury update and rumor killer involving upcoming appearance in India

‘Do Over’: More on William Regal ‘BCC For Life’ interview from 12/7/22 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite 12/7/22 rating plus quarterly hour breakdown

Full details and the truth about Spectrum outage during part of 12/7/22 AEW Dynamite

Discussion on why so many hardcore fans are finally starting to vent numerous frustrations about AEW

📺Programming Note: DT’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV and NXT Deadline recaps will be part of ‘The Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ episode streaming live Sunday 12/11/22 at 8:05PM EST.

🙏GoFundMe link for Barry Windham: http://www.tinyurl.com/HelpBarry

====

=================

WWE SmackDown 12/9/22 Results:

Usos (c) def Sheamus & Butch (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Viking Raiders vs Legado Del Fantasma went to a no-contest

New Day & Ricochet def Imperium

Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox def Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

AEW Rampage 12/9/22 Results:

Jon Moxley def Konosuke Takeshita

Hikaru Shida (c) def The Bunny (Regina Di Wave Championship)

Big Bill (W. Morrisey) & Lee Moriarty def Clayton Bloodstone & Izzy James

Orange Cassidy (c) def Trent Seven (AEW All-Atlantic Championship)

=================

====

