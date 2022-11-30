Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 11/30/22: MJF Attacks William Regal & Sent Home For The Holidays or Permanent AEW Vacation? WWE Already Changing The ‘Scrypt’; How CM Punk Truly Felt About The Elite’s Mockery; Hangman Page & Ruby Soho Return; Iron Survivor Challenge Participants
Episode #153 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (11/30/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- NEVER Trust A Snake! MJF rejects & attacks William Regal sending him home for the Holidays
- Addressing conflicting reports about William Regal’s AEW Contract and imminent future
- Other than MJF vs Bryan Danielson, AEW has created a major problem w/William Regal if he returns
- Contrary to reports, CM Punk ‘didn’t gives a sh**’ about The Elite mocking him on AEW Dynamite
- Revealing the truth about news sites & podcasts now teasing CM Punk & The Elite situation is or could turn into a storyline
- AEW introduces Burberry version of AEW World Championship Title for MJF (pic)
- AEW Dynamite 11/30/22 quick recap: MJF turns on William Regal; Hangman Page and Ruby Soho return; Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood; Death Triangle vs The Elite; Hobbs Visits the Hood
- Exclusive: WWE already making changes to SCRYPTS character following fan reaction to debut
- Participants announced for Men’s & Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline
- NXT 11/29/22 quick results and TV rating (Last week’s rating: 624K)
- Congratulations to Mandy Rose who reaches 400 days as NXT Women’s Champion
- Addressing unnecessary controversy created over the upcoming NXT debut of Lyra Valkyria
- AEW Rampage 12/2/22 and NXT 12/6/22 previews
- Ring Of Honor Themed AEW PPV ‘Final Battle’: New Matches Added
