Q&A w/ Don Tony 10/25/2022: AEW w/o Tony Khan; Mr McMahon w/o Montreal Screwjob; Mickie James Retiring At WrestleMania 39; Melanie Pillman vs Claire Lynch vs Katie Vick

Q&A With Don Tony (EP75) 10/25/22, hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire and Pro Wrestling TV. Note from DT: Synopsis of topics discussed will be added here by 1AM tonight (Tue 10/25/22).

Some Topics Discussed:

Would Mr McMahon character have existed if Montreal Screwjob never happened?

What would happen to AEW if something ever happened to Tony Khan?

AEW or WWE: Which would benefit more buying Impact Wrestling video library if ever available

Will WWE reduction of Premium Live Events in 2023 result in better TV programming?

Rank 3 WTF Moments: Katie Vick/Triple H, Claire Lynch/AJ Styles, Melanie Pillman/Vince McMahon

Reason why Tony Khan will never turn Ring Of Honor into a developmental brand for AEW

Will Bianca Belair be the next Champion to go on a yearlong title reign in WWE?

Evaluating Danhausen’s first nine months under AEW contract

Props to Impact Wrestling’s current use of Mickie James; but her retirement match should be at WrestleMania

Could Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns?

Plus: Top WWE Heels/Faces last 30 years.. Sammy Guevara’s AEW Future.. TWIWH archives

Plus: Favorite Halloween Candy.. DT’s last meal request on Death Row and lots more!

