WWE Raw Post Show 10/3/22: Latest Bray Wyatt Tease w/Samson & Delilah, Predator, Joe Gacy & Extreme Rules; Billy Gunn Appearing At DX 25 Anniversary Show; Drew McIntyre Talks Vince McMahon & Logan Paul
WWE Raw Post Show (10/03/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Latest Bray Wyatt Tease from Raw with all the Easter Eggs: Samson & Delilah, Predator, White Rabbit Milk, Bliss, Orton, Joe Gacy, Extreme Rules, Anagram & more (Pics)
- WWE Raw 10/3/22 (Extreme Rules Go Home Show) Recap: Riddle/Rollins Face To Face, Bayley/Belair Contract Signing; Braun vs Gable; Gargano vs Otis; Mysterio/Styles vs Balor/Priest
- WWE Extreme Rules 2022 updated lineup, latest news and rumors
- Special Friday episode The Don Tony Show + WWE Extreme Rules Predictions 10/7/22 10:05PM (Live Video Link: https://youtu.be/WHlRu8SKALA)
- Drew McIntyre talks about current locker room vibe post Vince McMahon retirement
- Drew McIntyre: Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel should not be for WWE Titles
- Congratulations to Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell on their marriage! (pics)
- WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 9/30/22 and Impact Wrestling 9/29/22 Ratings
- AEW Dynamite: Three Year Anniversary Show (10/5/22) & NXT (10/4/22) previews
- WWE SmackDown Season Premiere preview (10/7/22): Roman Reigns/Logan Paul Face To Face; GUNTHER vs Sheamus (IC Title Match)
- WWE Raw Season Premiere preview (10/10/22): DX Celebrates 25 Years; Roman Reigns & Bloodline; Gargano vs Theory
- Expect Billy Gunn to appear (prerecorded video) on DX 25 Year Anniversary Celebration at 10/10/22 WWE Raw
- Email your questions for the next Q&A Mailbag (10/20/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com ✉
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party Contest Drawing: Karrion Kross / Scarlett Dual Signed Pic!
- Podcast Forbidden Door III Preview (11/3/22): Don Tony and JDFromNY206!
WWE Raw Results (10/3/22):
- Finn Balor & Damian Priest def Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley (c) def Mustafa Ali (Non-Title Match)’
- Dakota Kai def Candice LeRae
- Otis def Johnny Gargano
- Braun Strowman def Chad Gable
- Solo Sikoa def Angelo Dawkins
- Iyo Sky def Alexa Bliss
WWE Main Event Results (10/3/22):
- Dana Brooke def Fallon Henley
- Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth def Brooks & Jensen
