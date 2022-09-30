Q&A w/ Don Tony 9/30/22: The Bloodline vs Roman’s Losers At Survivor Series; Hate Mail & Death Threats; Bray Wyatt WWE TV Return Date; Tony Khan Buying Impact Wrestling

Q&A With Don Tony (EP74) 9/30/22

Email your questions for the next Mailbag (10/20/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com.

Some Topics Discussed:

White Rabbit obviously leads to Bray Wyatt return. So why are so many still teasing others?

Looking at the likely timeline of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE TV

AEW outlasting Impact Wrestling and likelihood Tony Khan would purchase Impact

What a third promotion as an alternate to WWE and AEW would look like

Survivor Series 1980’s style: The Bloodline vs Roman’s Losers

Would WWE consider having Roman Reigns main event Nights 1 and 2 at WrestleMania 39?

What if: MITB happened in the 1980’s and if WWE turned Rob Van Damn heel in mid 2000’s

Taking ten chops from GUNTHER or ten chops from Big Show?

How DT has dealt with receiving hate mail and death threats over the years

Unboxing some WWE & AEW goodies, snail mail and email

How DT feels about getting four vaccinations just to get and suffer from Covid-19 anyway

Plus: Daylight Savings Time, Jury Duty, Ballpark Yankee Franks, Disney Magic Kingdom, marriage advice & much more!

