Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Suspended; Malakai Black Released; CM Punk AEW Future Unknown; NXT 2.0 Celebrating One Year Anniversary
Episode #143 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (09/07/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks suspended & stripped of AEW World & Trios Championships
- New AEW Trios Champions crowned, Tournament for AEW World Championship announced
- Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley needs to be the Tournament Final with Danielson as next AEW World Champion
- Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler also suspended
- Disingenuous media still spinning what led to CM Punk’s verbal receipts at AEW All Out Scrum
- Voice Of The Voiceless: While IWC & media target him as Public Enemy #1, CM Punk is being praised by veterans & many within AEW who can’t speak out
- Malakai Black granted conditional release from AEW
- William Regal takes a polite shot at Hangman Page during AEW Dynamite
- Rumor killer: Thunder Rosa did not ask for her release from AEW
- AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 results and AEW Rampage 9/9/22 preview
- Doudrop injury update (broken nose)
- NXT to celebrate One Year Anniversary of NXT 2.0 on 9/13/22 episode
AEW Dynamite Results (9/7/22):
- Death Triangle def Best Friends & Orange Cassidy (New AEW Trios Champions)
- Toni Storm (c) def Penelope Ford
- Wardlow (c) def Tony Nese (TNT Championship Match)
- Bryan Danielson def Hangman Page (AEW World Championship Tournament Quarterfinal)
- Wheeler Yuta (c) def Daniel Garcia (ROH Pure Championship)
NXT 2.0 Results (9/6/22):
- Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. def Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne
- JD McDonagh def Wes Lee
- Meiko Satomura def Roxanne Perez
- Ricochet def Trick Williams
- Axiom def Nathan Frazier (Best Of Three Series, Axiom leads 1-0)
- Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def Mark & Joe Coffey
