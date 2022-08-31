Tags
AEW All Out 2022 + NXT Worlds Collide Predictions; Testicles Tazed On AEW Dynamite; Ricochet, Doudrop + Nikki A.S.H Get NXT Title Shots
Episode #142 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (08/31/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Jon Moxley vs CM Punk II back on for AEW All Out
- AEW All Out 2022 PPV Preview and Predictions
- All time Wrestlecrap moment on AEW Dynamite: Dark Order 10 no sells tazed testicles
- Eddie Kingston will now face Tomohiro Ishii instead of Sammy Guevara at All Out
- AEW Dynamite 8/31/22 results and Rampage 9/2/22 preview
- Tony Khan’s response to fans criticizing CM Punk vs Jon Moxley 3 Min Title match on Dynamite
- Tony Khan’s response to giving 47 sec TV time to Thunder Rosa vs 10 Min for CM Punk to relinquish Titles
- Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H & Ricochet appear on NXT & will challenge for Titles at Worlds Collide
- Finn Balor, Gunther, Shayna Baszler, Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, & Butch make cameos to hype Worlds Collide
- NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Preview & Predictions
- NXT 2.0 8/30/22 recap & TV rating
- Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) signs contract extension to remain with WWE NXT
AEW All Out 2022 PPV Lineup:
- Jon Moxley (c) vs CM Punk (AEW World Championship)
- Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs Dark Order & Page or Best Friends (Trios Championship Final)
- Claudio, Andrade, Penta, Fenix, Rush, Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta, JOKER (Casino Ladder Match)
- Toni Storm vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter vs Hikaru Shida (Interim Women’s Championship)
- Jade Cargill (c) vs Athena (TBS Championship)
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (c) vs The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Championship)
- Pac (c) vs Kip Sabian (AEW All Atlantic Championship)
- Sting, Darby Allin & Miro vs House Of Black
- Wardlow & FTR vs Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
- Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs
- Eddie Kingston vs Tomohiro Ishii (Kickoff Show)
- Hook vs Angelo Parker (Kickoff Show)
NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Lineup:
- Bron Breakker (c) vs Tyler Bate (c) (NXT + NXT UK Title Unification)
- Mandy Rose (c) vs Meiko Satomura (c) vs Blair Davenport (NXT + NXT UK Title Unification)
- Katana Chance (c) & Kayden Carter (c) vs Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H (Women’s Tag Team Titles)
- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs Ricochet (North American Title)
- Creed Brothers (c) vs Jensen & Briggs (c) vs Pretty Deadly vs Gallus (NXT + NXT UK Title Unification)
