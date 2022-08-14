The Sit-Down With Don Tony 8/14/22: Bray Wyatt / Vince McMahon Fake News; AOP WWE Return? Triple H Tweaking HOF; MJF Returning; Seth Rollins / WWE Draft

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Latest fake news focuses on Vince McMahon dislike & pushing Bray Wyatt out of WWE

WWE Draft: Besides Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar, who would you Draft #1 from WWE roster?

Sausage: WWE Hall Of Fame will undergo some changes post Vince McMahon WWE Era

DT predicts how Cody Rhodes will be brought back & used in WWE under Triple H leading creative

Once MJF returns, AEW fans will quickly forget awful way Tony Khan publicly handled the matter

Raw & SmackDown GMs should return to help promote & push 2022 WWE Draft

Although a small group, there is a wild hate towards Nikkita Lyons with some Women in IWC

Are the Authors Of Pain (AOP) on the fast track for a return to WWE?

Did TK put the AEW Tag Titles on Swerve/Lee instead of FTR to send a statement to WWE?

Defending Vince Russo’s work within WWE, WCW, and NWA TNA

Dark Side Of The Ring dropped by VICE; Robert Roode’s WWE future; support for Liv Morgan

Lex Luger / WWE HOF; AEW treatment of FTW Title vs TNT Title; Hardy’s WWE HOF future

DT / indy wrestling manager return; Would you sleep w/Vince McMahon for $10 Million?

2022 World Series Predictions; favorite Derek Jeter moment; LIVE PD returns with a new name & new network

IRS vs Wrestling Patreons & YouTubers; CDC lifts some covid restrictions



‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

