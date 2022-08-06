The Don Tony Show 08/06/22: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return To WWE; Women’s Tag Team Titles Are Back; Sasha Banks & Naomi To Break Their Silence; Danielson vs Garcia II At AEW All Out?

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Video: Triple H on replacing Vince leading WWE Creative, his heatlh, ‘WWE Team’ going forward

As we feared, TNT airs highlights of FTR’s ROH win, & shows NO clear images nor references The Briscoes

Naomi announced for C2E2 and will be sitting side by side with Sasha Banks

Looking at the prices for all wrestling personalities at C2E2 including The Undertaker

Like Vince at WrestleMania, will Triple H pick anyone to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview & Predictions (Pre, Post & Beyond SummerSlam)

Final Edge cryptic video to air at SummerSlam (Judgement day for the Judgement Day?!)

DT still thinks Sami Zayn will factor in The Usos losing WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown 7/29/22 Results: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus w/Clash At The Castle stipulation

Max Dupri returns! Maximum Male Models 2022 reveal their Beachwear Collection

Sausage: Truth about Max Dupri prior, current, and future WWE status in ring

AEW Rampage 7/29/22 Results (Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs Lethal, Dutt & Singh)

AEW Dynamite (Bryan Danielson in ring return) rating increases but fails to break 1M viewers

Add Dante Martin (Knee) to the AEW Injured list

