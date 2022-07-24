The Sit-Down With Don Tony 7/24/22: WWE Legends Want Vince McMahon In HOF; Jonathan Gresham Not A Tony Khan Guy; ROH Rampage; Bray Wyatt WWE Return

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Jonathan Gresham is not a Tony Khan Guy, and the feeling is likely mutual

The truth about the current status of Ring Of Honor & when will it return to monthly shows

Possible scenario involving Drew McIntyre winning, then splitting up WWE Championships

News sites actually cover DT’s Sausage of Vince McMahon telling Brock Lesnar not to quit WWE

Sausage: Undertaker, Steve Austin & others want Vince McMahon to go into WWE Hall Of Fame

Vince McMahon retirement won’t affect the possible returns of Bray Wyatt & many others

Why Brian Cage & others will always be nothing more than a ‘chew toy’ for Tony Khan

The Briscoes may be the top reason why AEW Rampage will not become ROH Rampage

Growing Up Don Tony: Story involving Prince Nana, DT & a credit card machine

Explaining why Vince McMahon retiring will not expedite any possible sale of WWE

Kevin Dunn, Bruce Pritchard & others could leave WWE but only when suitable replacements are in place

Will another blockbuster so many are hoping for, ever happen in Vince sex scandal investigation?

Chris Jericho shown blading on AEW Dynamite was the sole fault of AEW production

Imagine if WWE had Jaxon Ryker turn on the fans like current Lacey Evans character

Imagine if Tony Khan went out and purchased WWE stock

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP27) 07/24/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP27) 07/24/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP27) 07/24/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP27) 07/24/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This Q&A w/Don Tony episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!

👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

==================