The Don Tony Show 07/03/22: WWE Signs Logan Paul To Multi-Year Deal; Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charges; Wrestling World Comments on Liv Morgan & Theory; Disney Fires Joey Ryan

WWE signs Logan Paul to a multi-year contract and will face The Miz at SummerSlam

Entire wrestling world sends Congrats to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

Looking at what will and will not happen with Theory holding the MITB briefcase

Disney fires Joey Ryan after learning of sexual misconduct accusations & online behavior

Hilarious video of Disney Ride Joey Ryan was hosting prior to being fired

Max Dupri reveals first two clients of Maximum Male Models: Ma.çé and Mån.sôör (Pics)

Jeff Hardy pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges; DT explains why

Don Tony to go full Max Dupri mode complete w/red glasses & troll his family on the 4th Of July

Io Shirai declines new WWE Contract offer, will likely return to Japan after current deal ends

Sausage: Bayley posts vid @ Performance Center; sites follow w/ ‘exclusive news’ she’s training for return

Sasha Banks / WWE update expected to be made public before SummerSlam

Sausage: WWE preparing to celebrate 20 Year Anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE Debut

Happy Corbin ‘attacks’ Pat McAfee after MITB to set up their match at SummerSlam

