The Don Tony Show 06/18/22: WWE Investigates Vince McMahon For Misconduct, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Set For SummerSlam, Who’s Car Was JEFF HARDY Driving? RIP Dave Hebner (73)

Vince McMahon investigated by WWE for misconduct, allegedly paid $3M hush money to former employee

Comparing Vince & Linda McMahon (relationship) to Bill and Hillary Clinton

WWE appoints Stephanie McMahon as Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman

Now you realize how stupid rumors were WWE pushed Stephanie out due to inept & MLW lawsuit

John Laurinaitis’ name also popping up in the Vince McMahon / WWE misconduct allegations

Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown & will face Roman Reigns for Undisputed Title at SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 6/17/22 results

Premature Ejaculation: IWC races to be the first to report Sasha Banks released by WWE

Latest on Jeff Hardy: Who’s car was Jeff Hardy driving during his DUI Arrest?

AEW Dynamite 6/15/22 rating tanks: A deep dive into a glaring problem with recent TV programming

First Look: FOCO WWE Batista Bobblehead (Limited to 720) now available for Pre-Order

RIP Dave Hebner (73)

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

