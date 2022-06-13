WWE Raw Post Show 6/13/2022; Jeff Hardy Arrested For DUI, Off 6/15 AEW Dynamite + TripleMania XXX? Elias Returning To Raw; Riddle vs Roman Reigns Stipulation Loophole; Liv/Alexa Tag Team

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida for DUI (3rd in Ten Years), driving w/o a valid license & more

DT breaks down Jeff Hardy’s charges and what he’s facing (criminally)

AEW removes Jeff Hardy from 6/15 Dynamite, status of AAA Triplemania XXX (6/18) unknown

WWE Raw recap 6/13/22: MITB Qualifying Matches / Pose Down / Judgement Day

DT finds a loophole in the Roman Reigns vs Riddle Unified Title Match stipulation for SmackDown

Ezekiel announces Elias Concert 6/20 WWE Raw: DT reveals how WWE plans to bring ‘Elias’ back

WWE needs to push Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss right to Women’s Tag Team Championships

Sausage: Seth Rollins is the favorite to win WWE Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Sausage: MJF, Jeff Hardy, Sasha & Naomi ‘heavily discussed’ during this week’s WWE & AEW events

Sami Zayn focusing on Character development & storytelling then 4/5 star matches

Alberto Del Rio wants to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame 😂

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 6/10/22 and Impact Wrestling 6/9/22 ratings

NXT 2.0 6/14/22 and AEW Dynamite 6/15/22 Previews

Picked Live: AEW Rampage / WWE SmackDown Watch Party Winner: $50 Shell Gas Gift Card!

NXT Watch Party Giveaway Preview: (2) Shotzi Blackheart signed Friday The 13th Themed Pics!

DT bringing back The Mailbag for future shows (dontony@dontony.com)

Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show

====

WWE Raw Results (6/13/22):

Jimmy Uso def Montez Ford

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan def Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop (Money In The Bank Qualifying Match)

Ezekiel def Kevin Owens by count out

MVP def Cedric Alexander

Seth Rollins def AJ Styles (Money In The Bank Qualifying Match)

Riddle def Ciampa

Chad Gable def Mustafa Ali

Veer Mahaan def Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley def Theory (Pose Down)

WWE Main Event Results (6/13/22):

T-Bar def Reggie

Shelton Benjamin def Akira Tozawa

==================