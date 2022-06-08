Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep131) 6/8/22: AEW Dynamite & NXT Recaps: Jon Moxley Gets Interim Title Match Shot; Apollo Crews Returns To NXT; CM Punk Undergoes Surgery
Episode #131 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (06/08/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Running Time: 1 Hour 44 Minutes
Some Topics Discussed:
- CM Punk undergoes successful surgery and will be out of action several months
- AEW channels their inner TNA: Interim World Title Eliminator Series, complete with a Joker
- AEW announces ANOTHER Title (All-Atlantic Championship) and ANOTHER tournament
- NWA Champion Matt Cardona wrestling at ‘Alwayz Ready’ PPV with a Torn Bicep, surgery needed
- Apollo Crews returns to NXT (minus his REAL accent), challenges Bron Breakker for NXT Title
- AEW Dynamite results (6/8/22) + AEW Rampage (6/10/22) preview
- Internet Whining Community helps Thunder Rosa get AEW Title Defense on Dynamite
- Rush is not All Elite just yet
- Hardys vs Young Bucks vs Jurrasic Express Ladder Match for AEW Tag Titles on 6/15 Dynamite
- Wardlow faces 20 Security Guards on 6/15 AEW Dynamite.
- Congratulations to Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti on their Engagement!
- Roxanne Perez wins 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
- NXT 6/7/22 quick results & impressive TV rating
- Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winner Giveaway
- NWA ‘Alwayz Ready’ PPV Predictions (6/11/22)
- Updated PPV Lineup: Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary and AAA TripleMania XXX
- Live Chat & Superchat questions answered during the show
=================
