The Don Tony Show 05/28/22: MJF No Shows AEW Fan Fest; WWE Moves MITB; AEW Title Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant; More Tony Khan WWE Twitter Hate; Charlotte Flair Gets Married

Some Topics Discussed:

MJF No-Shows AEW Fan Fest (Breaking news that occurred during this live stream)

If MJF Has Legit Heat for No-Showing AEW Fan-Fest, Tony Khan should pull him from DoN

AEW reveals new TNT Championship which pays homage to Kobe Bryant

AEW adds two more matches to Double Or Nothing (50 Wrestlers now competing at DoN)

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/27/22 results with an appearance from Gangrel

Drew McIntyre revealed as the Mystery Partner of Xavier Woods & Kofi (on SmackDown)

Congratulations to the new Bride and Groom: Charlotte Flair and Andrade!

Sending a little support for Billy Reil, a friend of ‘The Family’, who is currently incarcerated

Sami Zayn and his ‘Uce’ Kevin Owens reunite on WWE SmackDown

WWE moves Money In The Bank event from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tony Khan aka Triple B (Billionaire Braggadocious Baby) strikes again on Twitter

While wrestling world looks for an uplifting escape, CM Punk & Tony Khan continue WWE hate

Ruby Soho’ ‘Owen Hart-less’ promo on Britt Baker backfires on Rampage

File under Captain Obvious: Sasha Banks & Naomi WWE suspensions are without pay

WWE Raw preview (5/30/22) Raw Go-Home Show before Hell In A Cell

Live Unboxing: FOCO WWE Bobblehead Mystery Box (HBK Shawn Michaels!)

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

