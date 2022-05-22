The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP22) 5/22/22: Would WWE Make An Example Out Of Sasha Banks & Fire Her? Hangman Page Should Def CM Punk At DON; AEW Rampage FRI 7PM Timeslot?

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire is a live chat and call in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Another fun episode with some outstanding live calls and chat conversation.

Some Topics Discussed:

Would WWE try to make an example out of Sasha Banks’ actions and terminate her contract?

WWE looking to amp up the quality of opponents for Roman Reigns

Making the argument for Hangman Page beating CM Punk at AEW Double Or Nothing

Would AEW dare have CM Punk ‘turn’ and go into Forbidden Door PPV as a heel in Chicago?

Joey Janela’s flaming super kick backfires – literally

Who should Brock Lesnar fight upon his return to WWE?

There is only one comment Sasha Banks & Naomi should make online about the current matter

Playing ‘Six Degrees Of Ring Of Honor’ with Tony Khan

Shooting down the ‘AEW’s Demise In Five’ noise

WarnerMedia/Discovery should move AEW Rampage to 7PM to 8PM Friday night timeslot

Should Impact Wrestling bring back the Aces And Eights faction?

When was your favorite three year period of WWE SmackDown? (DT’s: 2002-2005)

Will Cody Rhodes still be undefeated when he wins the WWE Championship?

Winners of last week’s AJ Lee/Brooks signed photo contest announced

Addressing the rumors that AEW Video Game in development is $20 Million over budget

Would Cody Rhodes ever consider returning to AEW Wrestling; and would AEW take him back?

Will Ospreay says he has no aspirations to join WWE – after knowing WWE has no interest in him!

Unless asked, no one, should tell anyone where they should & should not work

Lower card wrestlers do not have the leverage CM Punk, Sasha Banks & others have

It should be no surprise to anyone if Naomi returns to WWE before Sasha Banks

Goodfellas vs Casino, Smelly Sneezes, Keto diet tips, Bobby Lashley vs MVP & more

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP22) 05/22/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP22) 05/22/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP22) 05/22/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP22) 05/22/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony is brought to you by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

🎁The perfect Father’s Day Gift, even for yourself!

💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!

👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE): Your next WWE Raw Post Show Review hosted by The Don Tony Show airs LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Don Tony VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Beyond The Matt Podcast

Brandon Foley

Aaron Kloss

Adam Fried

Adam Garcia

AJK

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Foley

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jaime Vaquera

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Lynn

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Narc Israel

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Harvey

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Omar Sumpter

Pran Fernando

Ray Gonez

RazorbackRobb

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Sam Boone

Sam From Detroit

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

Veteran Theory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry

SPONSORS

BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!

Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion! SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)