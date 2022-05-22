Tags
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP22) 5/22/22: Would WWE Make An Example Out Of Sasha Banks & Fire Her? Hangman Page Should Def CM Punk At DON; AEW Rampage FRI 7PM Timeslot?
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire is a live chat and call in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Another fun episode with some outstanding live calls and chat conversation.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Would WWE try to make an example out of Sasha Banks’ actions and terminate her contract?
- WWE looking to amp up the quality of opponents for Roman Reigns
- Making the argument for Hangman Page beating CM Punk at AEW Double Or Nothing
- Would AEW dare have CM Punk ‘turn’ and go into Forbidden Door PPV as a heel in Chicago?
- Joey Janela’s flaming super kick backfires – literally
- Who should Brock Lesnar fight upon his return to WWE?
- There is only one comment Sasha Banks & Naomi should make online about the current matter
- Playing ‘Six Degrees Of Ring Of Honor’ with Tony Khan
- Shooting down the ‘AEW’s Demise In Five’ noise
- WarnerMedia/Discovery should move AEW Rampage to 7PM to 8PM Friday night timeslot
- Should Impact Wrestling bring back the Aces And Eights faction?
- When was your favorite three year period of WWE SmackDown? (DT’s: 2002-2005)
- Will Cody Rhodes still be undefeated when he wins the WWE Championship?
- Winners of last week’s AJ Lee/Brooks signed photo contest announced
- Addressing the rumors that AEW Video Game in development is $20 Million over budget
- Would Cody Rhodes ever consider returning to AEW Wrestling; and would AEW take him back?
- Will Ospreay says he has no aspirations to join WWE – after knowing WWE has no interest in him!
- Unless asked, no one, should tell anyone where they should & should not work
- Lower card wrestlers do not have the leverage CM Punk, Sasha Banks & others have
- It should be no surprise to anyone if Naomi returns to WWE before Sasha Banks
- Goodfellas vs Casino, Smelly Sneezes, Keto diet tips, Bobby Lashley vs MVP & more
====
=================
