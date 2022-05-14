Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 05/14/22: WWE Winner Take All Match Set; MJF Trolls News Media; Tammy Sytch Bond Revoked; Reigns vs Nakamura At MITB?
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Full Video and Enhanced Audio: Tammy Sytch bond revoked, returns to FL prison
- DT explains what happens to the $28,000 Tammy Sytch original paid to bond out of jail
- Deja Vu: Roman Reigns off Hell In A Cell but advertised for Money In The Bank PPV
- MITB Rumors: Roman Reigns vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Brock Lesnar returning
- Usos vs RK-Bro WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match scheduled for 5/20/22 SmackDown
- VIDEO: WWE posts hilarious TikTok Video featuring The Bloodline and ‘The Bloodline’
- Hikaru Shida doesn’t understand how ‘injury’ storylines work when someone is unable to appear
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/13/22 results
- MJF trolls wrestling news media about leaving AEW for WWE when a free agent
- DT explains why Undertaker refuses to Autograph WWF Rookie Cards
- Addressing rumors of WWE switching Lacey Evans to Raw and character shift to a heel
- The Icon: Sting launching a line of Energy Drinks
- NBC renews ‘Young Rock’ for a third (and likely final) season
- Starrcast V Convention returns WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN
- Miss Elizabeth, Bam Bam Bigelow and Kamala should be inducted in WWE Hall Fame by 2025
- ‘Superfly’ Sivi Afi: Looking back at the infamous night in 1986 when WWF trolled the MSG fans
- Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 05/14/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/14/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next WWE Raw Post Show Review hosted by The Don Tony Show airs LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Don Tony VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Fried
- Adam Garcia
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Foley
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jaime Vaquera
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Narc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gonez
- RazorbackRobb
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Veteran Theory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)